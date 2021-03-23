AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market Exclusive Revelation and Future Trends by 2027 – Applitools, Sauce Labs, Testim, SeaLights, Appdiff, mabl, ReTest, ReportPortal.io, SOFY, Diffblue

“AI-Enabled Testing Tools Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market.

As AI is progressively penetrating into telecom market, it is becoming increasingly vital to ensure that systems integrated with innovative technologies are functional, safe, and resilient. For this, testing of operational aspects of AI-enabled maintenance in telecom industry are also necessary.

AI-enabled testing tools integrated with machine learning (ML) and pattern recognition technologies will continue to capture leading revenue share over decade ahead. Moreover, these advanced tools help communication service providers (CSP) create self-optimizing networks (SON) that enable operators to automatically optimize network quality on the basis of traffic data by time zone and region which is anticipated as another factor boosting the growth of the market.

The reports cover key developments in the AI-Enabled Testing Tools market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from AI-Enabled Testing Tools market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI-Enabled Testing Tools market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Applitools

Sauce Labs Inc.

Testim

SeaLights

Appdiff, Inc.

mabl Inc.

ReTest GmbH

io

SOFY

Diffblue Ltd.

The “Global AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI-Enabled Testing Tools market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global AI-Enabled Testing Tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI-Enabled Testing Tools market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global AI-enabled testing tools market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application. On the basis of component, market is segmented as solution, service. On the basis of technology market is segmented as machine learning and pattern recognition, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and image processing. On the basis of application market is segmented as test and maintenance case generation, coverage and risk analytics, infrastructure optimization, data analytics, others

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting AI-Enabled Testing Tools market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI-Enabled Testing Tools market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AI-Enabled Testing Tools market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

