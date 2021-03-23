Global Dishwashers Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

To maximise sales, companies are more inclined to import essential consumer appliances such as large cooking appliances, washing machines and fridges and as a result are neglecting dishwashers. In 2017, retailers had almost no units on sale, because dishwashers are not considered a basic appliance by most households, being attractive to only a small number of consumers with greater purchasing power. In 2018, shortages have deepened as the Venezuelan government did not approve foreign currency at…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

DISHWASHERS IN VENEZUELA

Euromonitor International

February 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Dishwashers Remains A Niche

Average Unit Price of Dishwashers Sees Extraordinary Rise

Consumer Culture Also Impacting Sales

Competitive Landscape

“others” Leads the Category

Availability Is the Main Factor in Purchasing Decisions

Lack of Innovation in the Category

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Production, Imports and Exports of Dishwashers: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Shortage of Products Forces Electronics and Appliances Specialist Retailers To Diversify Their Stores

New Type of Consumer Is Buying Appliances in Venezuela

Multinationals Continue To Reduce Operations in 2018

Internet Retailing Continues Gaining Ground in Consumer Appliances

Downward Trend Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 15 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2013-2018

Table 16 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2013-2018

Table 17 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2018-2023

Market Data

Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 22 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 26 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 30 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 35 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 36 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2018-2023

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2018-2023

Table 43 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2018….continued

