Global Consumer Appliances Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The complex regulatory environment created by the Venezuelan government has resulted in a steeper contraction in volume sales of consumer appliances in 2018 than in almost any other country, with low oil prices draining government finances. Venezuelan consumers are facing acute shortages of most goods and services, and the country’s manufacturing and agricultural sectors have been devastated, forcing Venezuelans into a daily search for food and medicine. High inflation compounds this already har…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Appliances in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
CONSUMER APPLIANCES IN VENEZUELA
Euromonitor International
February 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Shortage of Products Forces Electronics and Appliances Specialist Retailers To Diversify Their Stores
New Type of Consumer Is Buying Appliances in Venezuela
Multinationals Continue To Reduce Operations in 2018
Internet Retailing Continues Gaining Ground in Consumer Appliances
Downward Trend Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period
Market Indicators
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Dishwashers Remains A Niche
Average Unit Price of Dishwashers Sees Extraordinary Rise
Consumer Culture Also Impacting Sales
Competitive Landscape
“others” Leads the Category
Availability Is the Main Factor in Purchasing Decisions
Lack of Innovation in the Category
Category Data
