Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Major Player, Future Scope and Outlook, Growth Opportunity and Industry analysis

Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Clinical Risk Category (CRG) approach is a population classification system that uses outpatient and inpatient diagnostic and treatment codes, clinical health status, and prescription data to assign each person to a single, severity-adjusted category. Social risk category is a professional evidence-based categorical rating system that uses statistical data to identify adults and children with chronic health problems. Rising consumer awareness regarding risk management, increasing utilization of big data, and high demand for the reduction of rising healthcare expenditures are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing physician burnout due to documentation needs along with increasing focus on AI and machine learning are few factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecasting years. However, a lack of infrastructure for supporting the clinical risk grouping solutions technology is one of the major factors anticipated to limit the growth of global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America holds the biggest share of the regional market for therapeutic risk classification solutions. Increasing policy policies on public health reduction, a supportive regulatory environment, the involvement of large service vendors and the need to minimize patient care mistakes propel the North American market for clinical risk grouping solutions.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Cerner Corporation

Nuance Communications

Conduent Inc.

HBI Solutions, Inc.

4S Information Systems Ltd.

Johns Hopkins University

PeraHealth, Inc.

Health Catalyst Inc.

Evolent Health

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Scorecards & Visualization Tools

Dashboard Analytics Solutions

Risk Reporting Solutions

By Deployment:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By End-User:

Hospitals

Payers

Ambulatory Care Centres

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 20198

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

