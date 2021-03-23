Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market to reach XX billion by 2026. Market Major Player, Future Scope and Outlook, Growth Opportunity and Industry analysis

Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Size stud with COVID-19 Impact by Product (Disposable Infusion Pumps and Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps), End User (Hospitals and Clinics) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026
Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. An Ambulatory Infusion Pump (AIP) is a small battery powered pump that slowly injects medicine like chemotherapy or antibiotics into patients body, majorly used in home cares, and various specialty clinics. The pump gives medication over a specific time frame as physician. One can stay at home and can do daily task with this medication through Ambulatory Infusion Pump. As Ambulatory Infusion Pump work on the same principle of infusion pumps but is mobile and transportable, can be moved along with the patient to different places. The rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in home care settings is witnessed. Further, increasing incidence of chronic diseases along with the rapid growth of the geriatric population are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising number of cancer patients requiring need of chemotherapy will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, according to Ecancer, the total number of patients requiring first-line chemotherapy was 9.8 million in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 15 million in 2040, around 53% rise in number of patients requiring chemotherapy globally. The rising COVID-19 pandemic across the world enhanced the slow down for treatment of cancers, affecting the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market growth in 2020. However, product recalls is the major factor restraining the growth of global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Medtronic plc
Baxter International Inc.
B. Braun (B. Braun Melsungen)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Hospira Inc.
Smiths Medical, Inc.
Moog, Inc.
Medline Industries, Inc.
Zyno Medical LLC
Sorenson Medical Products Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Disposable Infusion Pumps
Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps
By End-User:
Hospitals
Clinics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
