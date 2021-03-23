Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market to reach XX billion by 2026. Market Major Player, Future Scope and Outlook, Growth Opportunity and Industry analysis

Global Industrial Robotics Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Articulated, SCARA, Parallel/Delta, Cartesian/Gantry/Linear Robots and Others), by Industry (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics, Metals & machinery, Food & Beverages, Precision engineering and Optics, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered virus called corona-virus. COVID-19 is pushing companies to rapidly operate in new ways, and systems resilience is being tested as never before. As this virus enables human workforce to stay at home, the industrial robots will be productive in industries at the place of human workforce. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on three or more axes and can be used in wide range of end use industries such as Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics, Metals & machinery, Food & Beverages, Precision engineering and Optics, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics. The Dearth of skilled labor and solicitation of proposals by governments and public-private companies to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 is the factor responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the As of April 20, 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had spread to six continents, and approximately 165,082 people had died after contracting the respiratory virus. Around 23,660 of these deaths occurred in Italy, and around 40,565 of these deaths occurred in US. Furthermore, the introducing new products and services as well as other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Companys news release in November 2019, B&R, a unit of ABBs Robotics and Discrete Automation business launched fully integrated Machine-Centric Robotics solution in its automation portfolio. B&R will now be able to supply machine builders with machine automation and robotics from a single source along with all their control, I/O and drive components. However, high installation cost of industrial robots, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises is the major factor restraining the growth of global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Group

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

FANUC

KUKA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Drr AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Articulated

SCARA

Parallel/Delta

Cartesian/Gantry/Linear Robots

Others

By Industry:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals

Rubber and Plastics

Metals & machinery

Food & Beverages

Precision engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

