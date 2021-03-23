Global Clad Pipes Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A clad pipe has a metallurgical bond between pipe and cladding material. The cladding is done by an explosive bonding process or by welding of clad material on a pipe. High strength carbon steel materials are cladded with high corrosion resistant metal to achieve cost benefits.

ALSO READ:https://yarabook.com/read-blog/202123_animal-antibiotics-and-antimicrobials-market-marks-outstanding-growth-industry-t.html

This report contains market size and forecasts of Clad Pipes in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Clad Pipes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Clad Pipes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Clad Pipes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Clad Pipes Market 2019 (%)

The global Clad Pipes market was valued at 3666.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4123.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. While the Clad Pipes market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Clad Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Clad Pipes production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Clad Pipes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Clad Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

by Process

Roll Bonding Process

Mechanically

Explosive Bonding Process

Weld Overlay Process

by Material

Stainless Steels

Nickel-based alloys

Titanium

Others

bt Diameter

Mechanically is the largest one accounted for 37% market share in 2019.

ALSO READ:http://crweworld.com/india/maharashtra/pune/localnews/press-releases/1871349/data-center-life-cycle-services-market-size-share-segmentation-analysis-report-trends-and-forecast-by-2023-analysis-of-covid-19

South Korea Clad Pipes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Clad Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment

Others

In 2019, 58.7% of clad pipes is used for oil & gas, the following is water treatment accounted for 23% market share.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/silicon-wafer-market-size-share-growth-industry-demand-segments-future-plans-and-comprehensive-research-study-2025-2021-02-01

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Clad Pipes Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Clad Pipes Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Clad Pipes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Clad Pipes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Butting Group

The Japan Steel Works (JSW)

NobelClad

Proclad

Inox Tech

Gieminox

Eisenbau Kramer (EBK)

Cladtek Holdings

EEW Group

Canadoil Group

Xinxing Ductile

Jiangsu New Sunshine

Zhejiang Jiuli Group

Xian Sunward Aeromat

Jiangsu Shunlong

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Clad Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Clad Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Clad Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Clad Pipes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Clad Pipes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Clad Pipes Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Clad Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Clad Pipes Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Clad Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Clad Pipes Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Clad Pipes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clad Pipes Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Clad Pipes Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clad Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Roll Bonding Process

4.1.3 Mechanically

4.1.4 Explosive Bonding Process

4.1.5 Weld Overlay Process

4.2 By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Chemical Industry

5.1.4 Water Treatment

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Butting Group

6.1.1 Butting Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Butting Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Butting Group Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Butting Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Butting Group Key News

6.2 The Japan Steel Works (JSW)

6.2.1 The Japan Steel Works (JSW) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 The Japan Steel Works (JSW) Business Overview

6.2.3 The Japan Steel Works (JSW) Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 The Japan Steel Works (JSW) Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 The Japan Steel Works (JSW) Key News

6.3 NobelClad

6.3.1 NobelClad Corporate Summary

6.3.2 NobelClad Business Overview

6.3.3 NobelClad Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 NobelClad Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 NobelClad Key News

6.4 Proclad

6.4.1 Proclad Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Proclad Business Overview

6.4.3 Proclad Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Proclad Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Proclad Key News

6.5 Inox Tech

6.5.1 Inox Tech Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Inox Tech Business Overview

6.5.3 Inox Tech Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Inox Tech Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Inox Tech Key News

6.6 Gieminox

6.6.1 Gieminox Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gieminox Business Overview

6.6.3 Gieminox Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gieminox Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gieminox Key News

6.7 Eisenbau Kramer (EBK)

6.6.1 Eisenbau Kramer (EBK) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Eisenbau Kramer (EBK) Business Overview

6.6.3 Eisenbau Kramer (EBK) Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Eisenbau Kramer (EBK) Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Eisenbau Kramer (EBK) Key News

6.8 Cladtek Holdings

6.8.1 Cladtek Holdings Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Cladtek Holdings Business Overview

6.8.3 Cladtek Holdings Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Cladtek Holdings Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Cladtek Holdings Key News

6.9 EEW Group

6.9.1 EEW Group Corporate Summary

6.9.2 EEW Group Business Overview

6.9.3 EEW Group Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 EEW Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 EEW Group Key News

6.10 Canadoil Group

6.10.1 Canadoil Group Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Canadoil Group Business Overview

6.10.3 Canadoil Group Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Canadoil Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Canadoil Group Key News

6.11 Xinxing Ductile

6.11.1 Xinxing Ductile Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Xinxing Ductile Clad Pipes Business Overview

6.11.3 Xinxing Ductile Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Xinxing Ductile Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Xinxing Ductile Key News

6.12 Jiangsu New Sunshine

6.12.1 Jiangsu New Sunshine Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Jiangsu New Sunshine Clad Pipes Business Overview

6.12.3 Jiangsu New Sunshine Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Jiangsu New Sunshine Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Jiangsu New Sunshine Key News

6.13 Zhejiang Jiuli Group

6.13.1 Zhejiang Jiuli Group Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Zhejiang Jiuli Group Clad Pipes Business Overview

6.13.3 Zhejiang Jiuli Group Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Zhejiang Jiuli Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Zhejiang Jiuli Group Key News

6.14 Xian Sunward Aeromat

6.14.1 Xian Sunward Aeromat Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Xian Sunward Aeromat Clad Pipes Business Overview

6.14.3 Xian Sunward Aeromat Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Xian Sunward Aeromat Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Xian Sunward Aeromat Key News

6.15 Jiangsu Shunlong

6.15.1 Jiangsu Shunlong Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Jiangsu Shunlong Clad Pipes Business Overview

6.15.3 Jiangsu Shunlong Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Jiangsu Shunlong Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Jiangsu Shunlong Key News

6.16 Jiangsu Zhongxin

6.16.1 Jiangsu Zhongxin Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Jiangsu Zhongxin Clad Pipes Business Overview

6.16.3 Jiangsu Zhongxin Clad Pipes Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Jiangsu Zhongxin Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Jiangsu Zhongxin Key News

7 Clad Pipes Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Clad Pipes Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Clad Pipes Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Clad Pipes Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Clad Pipes Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Clad Pipes Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Clad Pipes Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Clad Pipes Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Clad Pipes Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Clad Pipes Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Clad Pipes Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Clad Pipes Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Clad Pipes Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Clad Pipes Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Clad Pipes Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Clad Pipes Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Clad Pipes in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Clad Pipes Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Clad Pipes Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Clad Pipes Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Clad Pipes Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Clad Pipes Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clad Pipes Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Clad Pipes Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Clad Pipes Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Clad Pipes Sales in South Korea (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Clad Pipes Sales in South Korea (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Clad Pipes Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Clad Pipes Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Clad Pipes Sales in South Korea, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Clad Pipes Sales in South Korea, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Butting Group Corporate Summary

Table 20. Butting Group Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 21. Butting Group Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. The Japan Steel Works (JSW) Corporate Summary

Table 23. The Japan Steel Works (JSW) Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 24. The Japan Steel Works (JSW) Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. NobelClad Corporate Summary

Table 26. NobelClad Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 27. NobelClad Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Proclad Corporate Summary

Table 29. Proclad Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 30. Proclad Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Inox Tech Corporate Summary

Table 32. Inox Tech Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 33. Inox Tech Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Gieminox Corporate Summary

Table 35. Gieminox Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 36. Gieminox Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Eisenbau Kramer (EBK) Corporate Summary

Table 38. Eisenbau Kramer (EBK) Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 39. Eisenbau Kramer (EBK) Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Cladtek Holdings Corporate Summary

Table 41. Cladtek Holdings Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 42. Cladtek Holdings Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. EEW Group Corporate Summary

Table 44. EEW Group Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 45. EEW Group Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Canadoil Group Corporate Summary

Table 47. Canadoil Group Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 48. Canadoil Group Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Xinxing Ductile Corporate Summary

Table 50. Xinxing Ductile Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 51. Xinxing Ductile Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Jiangsu New Sunshine Corporate Summary

Table 53. Jiangsu New Sunshine Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 54. Jiangsu New Sunshine Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Zhejiang Jiuli Group Corporate Summary

Table 56. Zhejiang Jiuli Group Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 57. Zhejiang Jiuli Group Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Xian Sunward Aeromat Corporate Summary

Table 59. Xian Sunward Aeromat Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 60. Xian Sunward Aeromat Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Jiangsu Shunlong Corporate Summary

Table 62. Jiangsu Shunlong Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 63. Jiangsu Shunlong Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Jiangsu Zhongxin Corporate Summary

Table 65. Jiangsu Zhongxin Clad Pipes Product Offerings

Table 66. Jiangsu Zhongxin Clad Pipes Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Clad Pipes Production Capacity (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 68. Clad Pipes Production (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 69. South Korea Clad Pipes Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 70. Clad Pipes Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 71. South Korea Clad Pipes Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 72. The Percentage of Clad Pipes Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 73. The Percentage of Clad Pipes Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 74. Dangeguojia Clad Pipes Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 75. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 76. Clad Pipes Downstream Clients in South Korea

Table 77. Clad Pipes Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

List of Figures

Figure 1. Clad Pipes Segment by Type

Figure 2. Clad Pipes Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Clad Pipes Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Clad Pipes Market Size in South Korea, (US$, Mn) & (K MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. South Korea Clad Pipes Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Clad Pipes Sales in South Korea: 2015-2026 (K MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Clad Pipes Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – South Korea Clad Pipes Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Clad Pipes Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – South Korea Clad Pipes Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -South Korea Clad Pipes Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. South Korea Clad Pipes Production Capacity (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. South Korea Clad Pipes Actual Output (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. South Korea Clad Pipes Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of South Korea Clad Pipes Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of South Korea Clad Pipes, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for South Korea Clad Pipes Market in 2020

Figure 23. Clad Pipes Market Opportunities & Trends in South Korea

Figure 24. Clad Pipes Market Drivers in South Korea

Figure 25. Clad Pipes Market Restraints in South Korea

Figure 26. Clad Pipes Industry Value Chain

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+442035002763

+16282580070

9710503084105