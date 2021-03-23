Global COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing Market to reach USD 229.4 billion by 2026. Market Major Player, Future Scope and Outlook, Growth Opportunity and Industry analysis

Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Information Technology (Human-Machine Interface, Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence, Plant Asset Management, Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication and Warehouse Management System), by Enabling Technology (Industrial 3D printing, Collaborative robot, IIOT, AI in manufacturing, Machine condition monitoring, Industrial machine vision, Industrial cybersecurity, Digital twin, Automated guided vehicle), by Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing Market is valued approximately at USD 174.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered virus called corona-virus. COVID-19 is pushing companies to rapidly operate in new ways, and systems resilience is being tested as never before. Government Stringent rules and regulations enables human workforce to stay at home due to COVID-19 pandemic. Smart manufacturing is computer-integrated manufacturing, high levels of adaptability and rapid design changes, digital information technology, and more flexible technical workforce training. The increasing demand for smart manufacturing products & solution propelled by COVID-19 and the emerging & expanding role of collaborative robots in healthcare and manufacturing sectors is the factor responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and services as well as other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Companys news release in March 2018, ABB Group introduced smart factory for electrical safety and energy efficiency products in Bangalore, India. The smart factory increases efficiency and flexibility of the manufacturing process by continuous monitoring of the production process through visualization of operational data. However, high investments and costs involved in implementing smart manufacturing solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to the increased spending on improving performance, security, and economic stability. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

FANUC

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Information Technology:

Human-Machine Interface

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence

Plant Asset Management

Manufacturing Execution System

Industrial Communication

Warehouse Management System

By Enabling Technology:

Industrial 3D printing

Collaborative robot

IIOT

AI in manufacturing

Machine condition monitoring

Industrial machine vision

Industrial cybersecurity

Digital twin

Automated guided vehicle

By Industry:

Process Industry

Discrete Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

