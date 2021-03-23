Global Digital Scent Technology Market to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2026. Market Major Player, Future Scope and Outlook, Growth Opportunity and Industry analysis

Global Digital Scent Technology Market Size study, by Hardware (e-nose and Scent Synthesizer), End-Product (Mobile Phone, Smelling Screen, Music & Video Game, Explosives Detector, Quality Control Product, Medical Diagnostics Product and Others), by End-User (Food & Beverage, Education, Entertainment, Healthcare, Marketing, Communication, Military & Defense and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026
Global Digital Scent Technology Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Digital Scent Technology is the online communication via human nose. It is the application for e-nose that enables transmission of odor over the internet. Digital Scent technology enables consumers to smell the product before buying it online. Digital scent technology is widely used in many applications such as Food & Beverage, Education, Entertainment, Healthcare, Marketing, Communication, Military & Defense and Others. The rising AI in Digital Scent Technology and application of e-nose in the security and military sectors are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Companys news release in January 2020, Strauscent Inc. introduced a digitizing scent known as eNoses, a digitizing scent to detect freshness. eNoses can easily detect chemicals in the air to create scent print (Like a fingerprint for a smell). However, high cost of electronic nose and delays between successive smell tastes is the major factor restraining the growth of global Digital Scent Technology market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Digital Scent Technology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading players operating in this market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Electronics Sensor Technology
ScentSational Technologies LLC
Smiths Detection Inc.
Scent Sciences Corporation
Airsense Analytics GmbH
Alpha MOS SA
The Enose Company
Scentcom Ltd.
AMS AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Hardware:
e-nose
Scent Synthesizer
By End-Product:
Mobile Phone
Smelling Screen
Music & Video Game
Explosives Detector
Quality Control Product
Medical Diagnostics Product
Others
By End User:
Food & Beverage
Education
Entertainment
Healthcare
Marketing
Communication
Military & Defense
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Digital Scent Technology Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
