Global Potash Ores Market to reach USD XX billion by 2026. Market Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Size, Growth Forecast by 2020 to 2028

Global Potash Ores Market Size study, by Product Type (Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride and Others), by Application (Agriculture, Chemical, Metallurgical and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Potash Ores Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Potash ores are raw materials that are used for the production of potash, fertilizers and other chemicals. It usually consists of sodium chloride (halite), potassium chloride (sylvite), silicate, anhydrite and carbonate and are processed by hot leaching with crystallization of salts of potash from unsaturated salt brines. Potash ores can be manufactured by Chemical and mechanical method, including hot leaching and flotation. It is used in wide range of applications including Agriculture, Chemical, Metallurgical and Others. The development of fertilizer industry, as potash is an important fertilizer meant for crop and plant nutrition as well as potash ores are useful during waste water treatment is the factor responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introducing new products and services as well as other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Companys news release in January 2018, PotashCorp and Agrium announced the merger and formed a new company known as Nutrien. The formation of new company will enable a new market position with expandable product portfolio. However, fluctuation in potassium chloride prices is the major factor restraining the growth of global Potash Ores market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Potash Ores market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the growing consumption of the product in agriculture, chemical, metallurgical, and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agrium Inc.

BHP Billiton Ltd.

Elementals Minerals Limited

Encanto Potash Corp.

EuroChem

Intrepid Potash

K+S GmbH

Mining Associates

PotashCorp

Uralkali

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Potassium Chloride

Sodium Chloride

Others

By Application:

Agriculture

Chemical

Metallurgical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Potash Ores Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

