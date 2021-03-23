Global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market to reach USD 72.7 billion by 2026. Market Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Size, Growth Forecast by 2020 to 2028

Global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market Size study, by Product Type (Voltage regulators, Motor control ICs, Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs, Battery Management ICs and Others), by Application (Automotive / Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecom and Networking and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market is valued approximately at USD 48 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.13% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) are electronic components that provide highly integrated power management for wide range of end users including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication & networking among others. PMICs consist of power management, battery management, system control, interface and audio functions. It provides optimum integration solutions and when assembled with high performance process technologies offer high efficiency solutions that extend battery life and reduce power consumption. The increasing demand for battery operated devices globally, growing consumer electronics industry and automotive sector is the factor responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and services as well as other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Companys news release in September 2019, Texas Instruments launched an ultra-low-power low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator with the industrys lowest quiescent current (IQ) of sub-25 nA one-tenth that of competing ultra-small devices. However, complex integration process for multi-power domain SOCs of PMICs is the major factor restraining the growth of global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Texas Instruments Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Analog Devices Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Linear Technology Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Group

Renesas Electronics Corp

STMicroelectronics N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Voltage regulators

Motor control ICs

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Battery Management ICs

Others

By Application:

Automotive / Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Telecom and Networking

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

