Global Surgical Mask Market to reach USD 75.2 billion by 2026. Market Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Size, Growth Forecast by 2020 to 2028

Global Surgical Mask Market Size study, by Product (Anti-Fog Surgical Mask, Basic Surgical Mask, Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask, N95 Mask, and Others), Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Hospitals and Clinics, and Online Stores) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Surgical Mask Market is valued approximately at USD 48.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to COVID-19 pandemic situation across the world, the need of surgical masks has been rising over the forecast period. Surgical masks protect doctors and surgeons from harmful infections as well as pathogens that may get suspended in the surgery room. Surgical masks vary by quality and levels of protection as it is available in variety including Anti-Fog Surgical Mask, Basic Surgical Mask, Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask, N95 Mask, and Others. The advent of new surgical practices in the domain of medicine, need for improved safety standards and panic around corona-virus among people are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and strategic alliance by various market players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per companys news release on 31st March 2020, Due to COVID-19, Medline Industries agreed to reprocess around 1,00,000 N95 respirators and other face masks per day in its own facilities, will supplement the more than 38 million masks the company has distributed on average each month in 2020. However, concerns with respect to disposal of non-woven disposables along with rise in prominence of less offensive surgeries is the major factor restraining the growth of global Surgical Mask market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Surgical Mask market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the increasing advancements in the field of medical and surgical procedures in the US and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Smith & Nephew plc

Molnlycke Healthcare

Medline Industries Inc.

Ansell Healthcare Products LLC

Halyard Health

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Karl StorzSE & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Anti-Fog Surgical Mask

Basic Surgical Mask

Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask

N95 Mask

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Drug Stores

Hospitals and Clinics

Online Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Surgical Mask Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

InvestorsGlobal Surgical Mask Market

