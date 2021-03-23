Global Genetic Testing Market to reach USD XX million by 2026. Market Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Size, Growth Forecast by 2020 to 2028

Global Genetic Testing Market Size study, by Type (Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal & Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, and Pharmacogenomic Testing), by Technology (Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, and Molecular Testing), by Application (Chromosome Analysis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis, and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Genetic Testing Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The market growth is primarily driven by rise in incidences of genetic disorders & cancer and growth in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, the advancements in genetic testing techniques and increasing Type of the testing in oncology will boost the market growth. However, stringent regulations for Product qualifications and standardization concerns will hinder the market growth. Although, the untapped potential from the emerging markets in the developing countries provides lucrative opportunities for the market. The growing emphasis on monitoring and raising awareness of genetic testing by governments in different countries has resulted in rapid acceptance of such tests worldwide. The rising support for R&D, along with the strong market position of existing industry players, has created a high entry barrier for new market entrants. Innovation in product design, increase in efficiency and good alliances in distribution are crucial criteria for retaining a competitive advantage in the industry.

North America was the largest source of sales to the global genetic testing industry in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market in the forecast period. This is due to the existence major players in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Molecular Inc.

Biocartis Group

Bayer Diagnostics

BioMerieux

Cepheid Inc.

Genentech Inc.

deCODEme

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

BGI Group

Celera Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Predictive Testing

Carrier Testing

Prenatal & Newborn Testing

Diagnostic Testing

Pharmacogenomic Testing

By Technology:

Cytogenetic Testing

Biochemical Testing

Molecular Testing

By Application:

Chromosome Analysis

Genetic Disease Diagnosis

Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 20198

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Global Genetic Testing Market

