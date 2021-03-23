Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2027 GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma

The antibiotics market was valued at US$ 43,348.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 56,351.33 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during2020–2027.

Antibiotics are powerful medicines that are used to fight against bacterial infections and diseases. These are specifically used to treat infections caused by bacteria such as, Staph., Strep., or E. coli. Antibiotics either kill the bacteria (bactericidal) or restrict it from reproducing and growing (bacteriostatic). The antibiotics do not work against any viral infection. Some of the common infections treated with antibiotics are, conjunctivitis, skin or soft tissue infection, upper respiratory tract infection, bronchitis, streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat), and among others.

Key Market Competitors : Global Antibiotics Market

Pfizer, Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals),

Abbott,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc,

Sanofi,

Novartis AG,

Bayer AG,

Bristol Myers Squibb Company,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Astellas Pharma

Global Antibiotics Market – By Drug Class

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolones

Macrolides

Carbapenem

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Others

Global Antibiotics Market – By Action Mechanism

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

Market Insights

Increasing Development of Generic Drugs

A generic medicine is a copy of a branded drug that is no longer under patent. Generic versions are introduced in the market with an aim to offer cost-efficient drugs and increase the reach of these drugs to people belonging to different economic classes. Generic versions are popular due to their availability and affordability. For instance, according to a study published on the NCBI in 2018, the average brand name prescription price was almost 4-times the average generic price. Additionally, the companies are also focusing on the development of generic versions with an aim to offer antibiotics at minimal costs.

Additionally, the companies are also focusing on the development of generic versions with an aim to offer antibiotics at minimal costs. For instance, in June 2018, Lupin launched generic Tobramycin inhalation solution in the US market. Further, encouragement from government authorities is also projected to drive the production of generic antibiotics, which would eventually drive the growth of the antibiotics market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) announced approval for commercialization of generic medicines manufactured by Indian drug companies in the US.

