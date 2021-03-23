Narcolepsy Market to 2027 Examines the overall study of sales, demand, growth and forecasts to 2026 | Competitors such as

The narcolepsy market accounted to US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,537.9 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific narcolepsy market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing higher number of research & development and increasing investments on sleep related neurological disorders. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive drug portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Key Market Competitors : Global Narcolepsy Market

Bioprojet

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shire (Acquired by Takeda)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG, Mylan N.V.

Shionogi Inc.

Market Insights

Rising prevalence of sleep related neurological disorders is expected to boost the market growth over the years

The range of sleep disorders that are treated by neurologists is wide and includes conditions such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and narcolepsy. These disorders cause disruptions in the normal sleep-wake mechanisms causing endogenous abnormalities. Neurological sleep related disorders is an emerging problem as the population is ageing at a rapid rate. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 40 million Americans suffer from neurological diseases in the US, whereas additional 20 million people experience occasional sleeping problems.

Over the last decades, much has been learnt about the pathophysiology of narcolepsy. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of narcolepsy with cataplexy has been examined in many studies and falls between 25 and 50 per 100,000 people. Moreover, according to the Narcolepsy Network 2017, the condition affects 1 in every 2,000 people in the United States. That’s 200,000 Americans and approximately 3 million worldwide. Moreover, the American Sleep Apnea Association reports that sleep-related problems affect 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages and socioeconomic classes.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global narcolepsy industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced FDA approval of Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients

2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited acquired Shire plc to expand its geographic footprint and leading position in Japan and the U.S.

2018: Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced FDA acceptance of supplemental new drug application for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) to treat cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients.

NARCOLEPSY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

Narcolepsy without Cataplexy

Secondary Narcolepsy

By Product

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

Sodium Oxybate

Antidepressants

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

