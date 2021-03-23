Pre Clinical CROs Market to 2027 PRA Health Sciences, WuXi AppTec Group, Medpace, Inc.

Pre Clinical CROs market expected to be US$ 4,282.42 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 8,412.9 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second-largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of clinical trials, the presence of prominent players in the CROs market, and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical companies are likely to be the major factors driving the growth of this market in the European region.

Market Insights

Higher Cost of Drug Development Process in Developed Countries

A rise in outsourcing activities by pharmaceutical companies has been witnessed during recent years. This trend has been seen as a plan to remain competitive and flexible in a market of exponential growth, sophisticated technologies, and an unstable economic environment. Companies generally outsource R&D tasks which include a broad range of activities such as, fundamental research to late-stage development: hit exploration and lead optimization, target validation, genetic engineering, assay development, safety and efficacy tests in animal models, and clinical trials which involve humans.

The major factors driving the growth of outsourcing activities by companies are, cutting costs, need for innovations, increased speed and agility, and accessing specialized knowledge and technologies. A decreasing percentage of profits has become a primary concern for pharmaceutical companies over the past decade. As per an analysis by PhRMA, around $0.8 to $1.7 billion is estimated to be invested by the pharmaceutical industry in R&D to bring a new drug to market. Hence, with an increase in the R&D expenditure, the need for Pre Clinical services is expected.

Key Market Competitors : Global Pre Clinical CROs Market

Covance Inc. (LabCorp)

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Advinus Limited

PRA Health Sciences

WuXi AppTec Group

Medpace, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Parexel International

ICON plc

MD Biosciences, Inc.

