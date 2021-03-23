E- Prescribing Market Share 2021: Covid-19 Impact Analysis Report By Industry Share, Size, Key Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape to 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘E- Prescribing Market ‘ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the E- Prescribing Market , along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

E- Prescribing Market is valued at USD 596.82 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3173.09 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.40% from 2016 to 2025.

Electronic prescribing or e-prescribing (e-Rx) is the computer-based electronic generation, transmission and filling of a medical prescription, taking the place of paper and faxed prescriptions. E-prescribing allows to electronically transmit a new prescription or renewal authorization to a community or mail-order pharmacy.It is highly beneficial as prevents prescription errors, provides automated clinical decision support, tracking of patient’s fulfilment of prescriptions.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increment in fraud in consumption of controlled substances

1.2 Regulatory Elements

1.3 More inspection of patient healthcare systems

1.4 Increased initiatives in government as well as private sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of knowledge of the analytical technologies

2.2 High instalment cost

2.3 Security Risks associated

Market Segmentation:

E- Prescribing Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. E- Prescribing Market, by Products:

1.1 Solutions

1.1.1 standalone

1.1.2 Integrated

1.2 Services

1.2.1 Consulting Services

1.2.2 Education and training services

1.2.3 Support and maintenance

1.2.4 Implementation and Integration services

2. E- Prescribing Market, by delivery model:

2.1 web and cloud based

2.2 on- premise solutions

3. E- Prescribing Market, by End user:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Office based physicians

3.3 Pharmacies

4. E- Prescribing Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Epic Systems Corporation

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

4. Athenahealth, Inc.

5. Quality Systems, Inc.

6. Medical Information Technology, Inc.

7. Relayhealth Corporation

8. Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

9. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

10. Henry Schein, Inc.

11. Drfirst, Inc.

12. Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

13. Practice Fusion, Inc.

14. Greenway Health LLC

15. GE Healthcare

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Low Migration Inks Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

