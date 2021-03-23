Healthcare IT Solutions Market Share, Growth, Size 2021 Report Aims To Outline and Global Forecast, Organization, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User By 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Healthcare IT Solutions Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Healthcare IT Solutions Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Healthcare IT Solutions Market Tracker was valued at USD 137.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 417 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Healthcare IT Solutions is referred to the analytical service provider software systems. For maintenance of data and keeping a record safely, mainly used by Health Organizations to keep a track of patients, their medical data, personal therapy data and other information related to treatment.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Need to Manage Regulatory Compliance

1.2 Technological developments

1.3 Need to curtail Healthcare cost

1.4 High Return on Investment

1.5 Government Support for Healthcare It Solutions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Patient data privacy

2.2 Lack of IT Professionals

2.3 High Cost of implementation

Market Segmentation:

1. The Healthcare IT Solutions Market Tracker, by Product:

1.1 Healthcare Provider solution

1.1.1 Clinical Solutions

1.1.2 Non-Clinical Solutions

2. The Healthcare IT Solutions Market Tracker, by Payer Solutions:

2.1 Pharmacy Audit and Analysis System

2.2 Claims Management Solutions

2.3 Fraud Management Solutions

2.4 Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)System

2.5 Member Eligibility Management Solutions

2.6 Provider Network Management Solutions

2.7 Payment Management Solutions

2.8 Customer Relationship Management Solutions

2.9 Medical Document Management Solution

2.10 Other Payer Solutions

2.10.1 Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services Market

2.10.1.1 HCIT Outsourcing Services

3. The Healthcare IT Solutions Market Tracker, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. IBM Corporation

3. General Electric (GE) Company Waters Corporation

4. Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

5. Cerner Corporation Perkinelmer Inc.

6. Mckesson Corporation

7. NTT Data Corporation

8. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

9. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

10. Epic Systems Corporation

11. Cognizant

12. Infor, Inc.

13. Oracle

14. Accenture

15. Infosys

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on The Healthcare IT Solutions Market Trackerwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

