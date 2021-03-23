CBCT Cone Beam Imaging Market 2021 Study by Business Opportunities, Top manufacturers Records, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin, Showing Impressive Growth by 2026

The global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market was valued at USD 493.34 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1140.63 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.76% from 2017 to 2025.

CBCT has become increasingly important in treatment planning and diagnosis in implant dentistry, ENT, orthopedics, and interventional radiology (IR), among other things. Perhaps because of the increased access to such technology, CBCT scanners are now finding many uses in dentistry, such as in the fields of oral surgery, endodontics and orthodontics.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of Dental disorders

1.2 Growing demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

1.3 Expanding application of CBCT Systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of technology

Market Segmentation:

1. Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market, by Application:

1.1 Dental Applications

1.1.1 Implantology

1.1.2 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

1.1.3 Orthodontics

1.1.4 Endodontics

1.1.5 General Dentistry

1.1.6 Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders

1.1.7 Periodontics

1.1.8 Forensic Dentistry

1.2 Other Applications

2. Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market, by Patient:

2.1 Standing/Seated Position

2.2 Seated Position

2.3 Supine Position

3. Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Private Practices

3.3 Academic and Research Institutes

4. Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Carestream Health, cInc. (Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Planmeca Group

4. Dentsply Sirona

5. Vatech Co., Ltd.

6. Cefla S.C.

7. Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

8. J. Morita Mfg. Corp.

9. Curve Beam LLC

10. Prexion Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

