Eddy Current Separators Market, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

An eddy current separator uses a powerful magnetic field to separate non-ferrous metals from waste after all ferrous metals have been removed previously by some arrangement of magnets. Eddy Current Separator (ECS) is an advanced metal sorting unit that is capable of separating non-ferrous metals such as aluminium and copper from dry recyclables, commonly used to separate non-ferrous metals from mixed waste and other streams. It purely separate aluminium, copper, brass and other non-ferrous metals from your product stream, municipal solid waste recycling, scrap residue and other recyclables.

ALSO READ :https://ext-5533608.livejournal.com/216036.html

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eddy Current Separators in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Eddy Current Separators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Eddy Current Separators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Italy Eddy Current Separators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Eddy Current Separators Market 2019 (%)

The global Eddy Current Separators market was valued at 84 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 101.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. While the Eddy Current Separators market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Eddy Current Separators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshamuniverse.tumblr.com/post/642732268006326272/passenger-information-system-market-2018-global

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Eddy Current Separators production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Eddy Current Separators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Italy Eddy Current Separators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Concentric Rotor Eddy Current Separators

Eccentric Rotor Eddy Current Separators

Italy Eddy Current Separators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Italy Eddy Current Separators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Municipal Waste Processing

Industrial Recycling

C&D Reclaim

Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-biomarkers-market-growth-factors-details-for-business-development-key-companies-current-trendsissueschallenges-and-forecast-by-2024-2021-01-23

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Eddy Current Separators Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Eddy Current Separators Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Eddy Current Separators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Italy Eddy Current Separators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

STEINERT

Wendt Corporation

LONGi

Eriez Manufacturing

Bunting Magnetics (Master Magnets)

Wagner Magnete

Kelihua

Yongsheng

Nippon Magnetics

Bulk Handling Systems

Multotec

MTB

IFE Aufbereitungstechnik

Bakker Magnetics

Dings Company Magnetic Group

Huate

Goudsmit Magnetics

Industrial Magnetics

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eddy Current Separators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Eddy Current Separators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Eddy Current Separators Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Eddy Current Separators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Eddy Current Separators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Eddy Current Separators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eddy Current Separators Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Eddy Current Separators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Eddy Current Separators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Eddy Current Separators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Eddy Current Separators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eddy Current Separators Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Eddy Current Separators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eddy Current Separators Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Eddy Current Separators Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eddy Current Separators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Eddy Current Separators Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Concentric Rotor Eddy Current Separators

4.1.3 Eccentric Rotor Eddy Current Separators

4.2 By Type – Italy Eddy Current Separators Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Eddy Current Separators Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Eddy Current Separators Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Eddy Current Separators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Eddy Current Separators Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Eddy Current Separators Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Eddy Current Separators Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Eddy Current Separators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Eddy Current Separators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Eddy Current Separators Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Municipal Waste Processing

5.1.3 Industrial Recycling

5.1.4 C&D Reclaim

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Italy Eddy Current Separators Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Eddy Current Separators Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Eddy Current Separators Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Eddy Current Separators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Eddy Current Separators Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Eddy Current Separators Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Eddy Current Separators Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Eddy Current Separators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Eddy Current Separators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 STEINERT

6.1.1 STEINERT Corporate Summary

6.1.2 STEINERT Business Overview

6.1.3 STEINERT Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 STEINERT Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 STEINERT Key News

6.2 Wendt Corporation

6.2.1 Wendt Corporation Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Wendt Corporation Business Overview

6.2.3 Wendt Corporation Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Wendt Corporation Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Wendt Corporation Key News

6.3 LONGi

6.3.1 LONGi Corporate Summary

6.3.2 LONGi Business Overview

6.3.3 LONGi Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 LONGi Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 LONGi Key News

6.4 Eriez Manufacturing

6.4.1 Eriez Manufacturing Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Eriez Manufacturing Business Overview

6.4.3 Eriez Manufacturing Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Eriez Manufacturing Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Eriez Manufacturing Key News

6.5 Bunting Magnetics (Master Magnets)

6.5.1 Bunting Magnetics (Master Magnets) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Bunting Magnetics (Master Magnets) Business Overview

6.5.3 Bunting Magnetics (Master Magnets) Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Bunting Magnetics (Master Magnets) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Bunting Magnetics (Master Magnets) Key News

6.6 Wagner Magnete

6.6.1 Wagner Magnete Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Wagner Magnete Business Overview

6.6.3 Wagner Magnete Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Wagner Magnete Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Wagner Magnete Key News

6.7 Kelihua

6.6.1 Kelihua Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kelihua Business Overview

6.6.3 Kelihua Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kelihua Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Kelihua Key News

6.8 Yongsheng

6.8.1 Yongsheng Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Yongsheng Business Overview

6.8.3 Yongsheng Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Yongsheng Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Yongsheng Key News

6.9 Nippon Magnetics

6.9.1 Nippon Magnetics Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Nippon Magnetics Business Overview

6.9.3 Nippon Magnetics Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Nippon Magnetics Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Nippon Magnetics Key News

6.10 Bulk Handling Systems

6.10.1 Bulk Handling Systems Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Bulk Handling Systems Business Overview

6.10.3 Bulk Handling Systems Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Bulk Handling Systems Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Bulk Handling Systems Key News

6.11 Multotec

6.11.1 Multotec Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Multotec Eddy Current Separators Business Overview

6.11.3 Multotec Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Multotec Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Multotec Key News

6.12 MTB

6.12.1 MTB Corporate Summary

6.12.2 MTB Eddy Current Separators Business Overview

6.12.3 MTB Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 MTB Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 MTB Key News

6.13 IFE Aufbereitungstechnik

6.13.1 IFE Aufbereitungstechnik Corporate Summary

6.13.2 IFE Aufbereitungstechnik Eddy Current Separators Business Overview

6.13.3 IFE Aufbereitungstechnik Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 IFE Aufbereitungstechnik Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.13.5 IFE Aufbereitungstechnik Key News

6.14 Bakker Magnetics

6.14.1 Bakker Magnetics Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Bakker Magnetics Eddy Current Separators Business Overview

6.14.3 Bakker Magnetics Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Bakker Magnetics Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Bakker Magnetics Key News

6.15 Dings Company Magnetic Group

6.15.1 Dings Company Magnetic Group Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Dings Company Magnetic Group Eddy Current Separators Business Overview

6.15.3 Dings Company Magnetic Group Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Dings Company Magnetic Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Dings Company Magnetic Group Key News

6.16 Huate

6.16.1 Huate Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Huate Eddy Current Separators Business Overview

6.16.3 Huate Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Huate Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Huate Key News

6.17 Goudsmit Magnetics

6.17.1 Goudsmit Magnetics Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Goudsmit Magnetics Eddy Current Separators Business Overview

6.17.3 Goudsmit Magnetics Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Goudsmit Magnetics Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Goudsmit Magnetics Key News

6.18 Industrial Magnetics

6.18.1 Industrial Magnetics Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Industrial Magnetics Eddy Current Separators Business Overview

6.18.3 Industrial Magnetics Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Industrial Magnetics Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Industrial Magnetics Key News

6.19 Walker Magnetics

6.19.1 Walker Magnetics Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Walker Magnetics Eddy Current Separators Business Overview

6.19.3 Walker Magnetics Eddy Current Separators Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Walker Magnetics Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Walker Magnetics Key News

7 Eddy Current Separators Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Eddy Current Separators Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Eddy Current Separators Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Eddy Current Separators Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Eddy Current Separators Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Eddy Current Separators Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Eddy Current Separators Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Eddy Current Separators Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Eddy Current Separators Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Eddy Current Separators Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Eddy Current Separators Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Eddy Current Separators Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Eddy Current Separators Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Eddy Current Separators Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Eddy Current Separators Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Eddy Current Separators Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

…….continues

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105