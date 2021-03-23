Eddy Current NDT Equipment MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Eddy Current NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) is one among the various methods used to detect flaws or change in the properties of the materials with the help of eddy current induced in the probe that penetrates into the conductive surface of the test material and shows deflection in the equipment in case of any flaw or crack.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eddy Current NDT Equipment in US, including the following market information:

US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Eddy Current NDT Equipment market was valued at 374.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 421.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. While the Eddy Current NDT Equipment market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Eddy Current NDT Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Eddy Current NDT Equipment production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Portable Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Desktop Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Others

US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Defense and Aerospace

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Olympus

General Electric

Foerster

PRUFTECHNIK

Eddyfi

Zetec

UniWest

Rohmann

Magnetic Analysis

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eddy Current NDT Equipment Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eddy Current NDT Equipment Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Eddy Current NDT Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eddy Current NDT Equipment Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Eddy Current NDT Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eddy Current NDT Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Portable Eddy Current NDT Equipment

4.1.3 Desktop Eddy Current NDT Equipment

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Defense and Aerospace

5.1.5 Industrial Manufacturing

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Olympus

6.1.1 Olympus Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Olympus Business Overview

6.1.3 Olympus Eddy Current NDT Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Olympus Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Olympus Key News

6.2 General Electric

6.2.1 General Electric Corporate Summary

6.2.2 General Electric Business Overview

6.2.3 General Electric Eddy Current NDT Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 General Electric Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 General Electric Key News

6.3 Foerster

6.3.1 Foerster Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Foerster Business Overview

6.3.3 Foerster Eddy Current NDT Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Foerster Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Foerster Key News

6.4 PRUFTECHNIK

6.4.1 PRUFTECHNIK Corporate Summary

6.4.2 PRUFTECHNIK Business Overview

6.4.3 PRUFTECHNIK Eddy Current NDT Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PRUFTECHNIK Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 PRUFTECHNIK Key News

6.5 Eddyfi

6.5.1 Eddyfi Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Eddyfi Business Overview

6.5.3 Eddyfi Eddy Current NDT Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Eddyfi Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Eddyfi Key News

6.6 Zetec

6.6.1 Zetec Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Zetec Business Overview

6.6.3 Zetec Eddy Current NDT Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Zetec Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Zetec Key News

6.7 UniWest

6.6.1 UniWest Corporate Summary

6.6.2 UniWest Business Overview

6.6.3 UniWest Eddy Current NDT Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 UniWest Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 UniWest Key News

6.8 Rohmann

6.8.1 Rohmann Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Rohmann Business Overview

6.8.3 Rohmann Eddy Current NDT Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Rohmann Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Rohmann Key News

6.9 Magnetic Analysis

6.9.1 Magnetic Analysis Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Magnetic Analysis Business Overview

6.9.3 Magnetic Analysis Eddy Current NDT Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Magnetic Analysis Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Magnetic Analysis Key News

6.10 Ibg Prufcomputer GmbH

6.10.1 Ibg Prufcomputer GmbH Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Ibg Prufcomputer GmbH Business Overview

6.10.3 Ibg Prufcomputer GmbH Eddy Current NDT Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Ibg Prufcomputer GmbH Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Ibg Prufcomputer GmbH Key News

..…continued.

