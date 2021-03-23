DSL Modem Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The term DSL modem is technically used to describe a modem which connects to a single computer, through an Ethernet Port, USB port, or is installed in a computer PCI slot. The more common DSL router is a standalone device that combines the function of a DSL modem and a router, and can connect multiple computers through multiple Ethernet ports or an integral wireless access point. Also called a residential gateway, a DSL router usually manages the connection and sharing of the DSL service in a home or small office network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DSL Modem in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam DSL Modem Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026,

Vietnam DSL Modem Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam DSL Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam DSL Modem Market 2019 (%)

The global DSL Modem market was valued at 1440.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach 1257.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -3.3% during the forecast period. While the DSL Modem market size in Vietnam was million in 2019, and it is expected to reach million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DSL Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DSL Modem production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam DSL Modem Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam DSL Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ADSL Modem

VDSL Modem and Others

Vietnam DSL Modem Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 (

Vietnam DSL Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DSL Modem Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated),

Total DSL Modem Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam DSL Modem Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam DSL Modem Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

D-Link

Huawei

TP-Link

Netgear

ZyXEL

ASUS

ZTE

Cisco

Motorola

ADTRAN

Tenda

Actiontec

Technicolor

TRENDnet

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DSL Modem Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam DSL Modem Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam DSL Modem Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam DSL Modem Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam DSL Modem Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DSL Modem Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam DSL Modem Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam DSL Modem Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam DSL Modem Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DSL Modem Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers DSL Modem Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 DSL Modem Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam DSL Modem Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 ADSL Modem

4.1.3 VDSL Modem and Others

4.2 By Type – Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam DSL Modem Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam DSL Modem Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam DSL Modem Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam DSL Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam DSL Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam DSL Modem Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Home Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam DSL Modem Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam DSL Modem Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam DSL Modem Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam DSL Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam DSL Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 D-Link

6.1.1 D-Link Corporate Summary

6.1.2 D-Link Business Overview

6.1.3 D-Link DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 D-Link Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 D-Link Key News

6.2 Huawei

6.2.1 Huawei Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Huawei Business Overview

6.2.3 Huawei DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Huawei Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Huawei Key News

6.3 TP-Link

6.3.1 TP-Link Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TP-Link Business Overview

6.3.3 TP-Link DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TP-Link Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TP-Link Key News

6.4 Netgear

6.4.1 Netgear Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Netgear Business Overview

6.4.3 Netgear DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Netgear Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Netgear Key News

6.5 ZyXEL

6.5.1 ZyXEL Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZyXEL Business Overview

6.5.3 ZyXEL DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZyXEL Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZyXEL Key News

6.6 ASUS

6.6.1 ASUS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ASUS Business Overview

6.6.3 ASUS DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ASUS Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ASUS Key News

6.7 ZTE

6.6.1 ZTE Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ZTE Business Overview

6.6.3 ZTE DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ZTE Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ZTE Key News

6.8 Cisco

6.8.1 Cisco Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Cisco Business Overview

6.8.3 Cisco DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Cisco Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Cisco Key News

6.9 Motorola

6.9.1 Motorola Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Motorola Business Overview

6.9.3 Motorola DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Motorola Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Motorola Key News

6.10 ADTRAN

6.10.1 ADTRAN Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ADTRAN Business Overview

6.10.3 ADTRAN DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 ADTRAN Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 ADTRAN Key News

6.11 Tenda

6.11.1 Tenda Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tenda DSL Modem Business Overview

6.11.3 Tenda DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tenda Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tenda Key News

6.12 Actiontec

6.12.1 Actiontec Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Actiontec DSL Modem Business Overview

6.12.3 Actiontec DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Actiontec Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Actiontec Key News

6.13 Technicolor

6.13.1 Technicolor Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Technicolor DSL Modem Business Overview

6.13.3 Technicolor DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Technicolor Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Technicolor Key News

6.14 TRENDnet

6.14.1 TRENDnet Corporate Summary

6.14.2 TRENDnet DSL Modem Business Overview

6.14.3 TRENDnet DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 TRENDnet Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 TRENDnet Key News

6.15 DASAN Zhone

6.15.1 DASAN Zhone Corporate Summary

6.15.2 DASAN Zhone DSL Modem Business Overview

6.15.3 DASAN Zhone DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 DASAN Zhone Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 DASAN Zhone Key News

7 DSL Modem Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 DSL Modem Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam DSL Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam DSL Modem Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam DSL Modem Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of DSL Modem Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 DSL Modem Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam DSL Modem Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam DSL Modem Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam DSL Modem Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on DSL Modem Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 DSL Modem Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of DSL Modem in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam DSL Modem Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam DSL Modem Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam DSL Modem Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers DSL Modem Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Vietnam Manufacturers DSL Modem Product Type

Table 9. List of Vietnam Tier 1 DSL Modem Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – DSL Modem Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – DSL Modem Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – DSL Modem Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – DSL Modem Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – DSL Modem Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – DSL Modem Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – DSL Modem Sales in Vietnam, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – DSL Modem Sales in Vietnam, (K Units), 2021-2026

..…continued.

