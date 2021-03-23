UMD Flights Improve Air Quality, Greenhouse Gas Record

As soon as the Cessna twin-piston airplane touches down on the tarmac at Easton Airport, a graduate student runs out with an extension cord to repower the ozone monitoring equipment on board.

The flight crew that just helped the University of Maryland research team land is slightly bemused at her urgency.

What they might not know is that her group — the Regional Atmospheric Measurement Modeling and Prediction Program or RAMMPP and comprised of 30 researchers and students — has helped the Maryland Department of the Environment improve regional air quality since 1999 by tracking how the ingredients for smog can originate from upwind states.

Due to Maryland’s geography and size, the state’s air quality is often affected by what is coming out of smokestacks upwind.

Traffic, development density and proximity to water — particularly the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic — also contribute to the state’s dirty air.

The costs can be staggering: hundreds of millions of dollars in health costs alone according to one regional study. And sometimes, not lowering one type of pollutant over another can cause environmental damage elsewhere in the atmosphere.

The state has failed updated national standards for ground ozone, and the RAMMPP team is studying exactly why, where and ways to fix it.

The scientists gather data to understand how things are happening now, and then use that to predict how things are likely to go in the future.

Tad Aburn, director of the Maryland Department of the Environment’s Air and Radiation Administration, said over the years, through RAMMPP’s modeling and research, the agency has been able to design programs to reduce ground-based ozone and the cocktail of chemicals that create it.

Despite the team’s efforts, Maryland has been in violation of the EPA standard for ground-based ozone, largely because while air quality is slowly improving, the federal agency has lowered the standards.

While having ozone high up in the atmosphere is good for human health because it forms a protective layer, ozone at lower levels — about 6 miles off the ground — is bad because it is one of the main ingredients for smog.

Measuring ozone in the lower levels through flights is important for determining how far away Maryland is from meeting national standards, what the main drivers of ozone pollution are and where they are located.

Mired in this murky air pollution problem are judicial battles that result when upwind states are pinpointed as sources of ozone for downwind states, such as Maryland, at certain monitored sites.

“If one surface site [exceeds standards], that’s the whole state” that has failed federal standards, said Tim Canty, research professor at the University of Maryland who has been working with RAMMPP for almost a decade.

The EPA standard is based on a very specific average called the “design value” — the three-year average of the fourth-highest surface ozone readings in an eight-hour period for a given calendar date.

“And if that’s high[er than the standard], that’s pretty bad,” Canty said.

The reason why policy-makers average the fourth highest ozone day instead of the highest is because one day could just be an ozone outlier, and would skew the data too high.

The EPA standard for the design value of surface ozone is now 70 parts per billion for an eight-hour average; this decreased in 2015 from 75 ppb, and it could become even more strict.

If a site violates the standard over the three-year period, then Maryland must complete a state plan to compensate.

Six out of 20 monitored sites in Maryland have violated the standard this past summer. The preliminary design values for 2019 in Beltsville, Fair Hill and Essex are 72 ppb, Edgewood is at 75 ppb, Glen Burnie is 74 ppb, and Prince George’s Equestrian Center is at 71 ppb.

Ozone, while a big player, is not the only pollutant that is monitored. Sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide, lead, and particulate matter are all monitored and must meet national standards as well because they are six common pollutants under the Clean Air Act.

Particulate matter or aerosols are minuscule mixtures of solid and liquid droplets such as dust or soot, that can be easily accidentally inhaled.

Sulfur dioxide, which also comes from the combustion of fossil fuels, can form acid rain and particulate matter when it reacts with oxygen.

‘Not your typical science’

While the national standard for ozone, and the pollutants that create it, is uniform across the board, the different ways to measure and model these pollutants is not.

The EPA, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the University of Maryland all keep records of their current estimates of certain pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions from ground-based monitors, aircraft measurements and other recording equipment.

“It’s a challenge. It’s not your typical science,” Canty said. “Maryland Department of the Environment helps set up the strategies on the what-if, and then we run all the different scenarios [in the model].”

In other words, the researchers collect data on current conditions and use it to predict future ozone levels, playing around with different scenarios.

“We work as a consortium with other states in the Mid-Atlantic region … and then we modify from there based on our science,” Canty said.

Sometimes, how to use the data and which scenarios to plug into the models create disagreements among scientists and government officials. A location can pass or fail air quality standards based on which models or parameters are used.

One of those disagreements happened recently with sulfur dioxide. The EPA modeling process designated three sites in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties as having the potential to fail, but Aburn said these sites have not been observed as failing and are not projected to do so based off Maryland’s modeling.

A state implementation plan was made anyway.

Sulfur dioxide can become a particulate, known as a sulfate, which can turn into acid rain.

“What’s important,” said Hao He, a professor at Maryland and RAMMPP researcher, “what will kill you, is … sulfate.”

Figuring out how to eliminate particulate matter like sulfates, “that’s the problem of the lifetime,” He told Capital News Service.

‘Air pollution is not our own problem’

NOx, the catch-all term for nitrogen oxides — such as nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide that can form ground-based ozone — comes from the combustion of fossil fuels and forest fires.

Once released from tailpipes or tall smokestacks, it produces surface ozone and can form acid rain.

The University of Maryland research showed that decreasing nitric oxides high in the air helped abate ozone levels on the ground, Aburn said.

The hot air masses rise from a couple-hundred feet high smokestack in Pennsylvania for instance, and a high pressure system can funnel these ozone-laden air masses in to Maryland.

The transport takes anywhere from one to a couple of days, He said.

“Air pollution is not [entirely] our own problem,” He said, “because Maryland is relatively small.”

The geography and heavy traffic of a densely populated and bustling Baltimore, along with other cities and towns near the Chesapeake Bay, can make them a hotbed for high levels of ground ozone, especially during the summer.

https://www.kayakingcostabrava.com/advert/hd-hq-yes-day-2021-full-movie-download/

https://aftb.org.uk/advert/hd-yes-day-2021-full-movie-online-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/watch-hd-yes-day-2021-full-movie-online-free/

https://www.kayakingcostabrava.com/advert/free-hd-judas-and-the-black-messiah-2021-full-free/

https://aftb.org.uk/advert/hd-watch-judas-and-the-black-messiah-free-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/watch-judas-and-the-black-messiah-2021-full-free-2021/

https://www.kayakingcostabrava.com/advert/official-netflix-sas-red-notice-2021-free-hd-movie-2021/

https://aftb.org.uk/advert/free-hd-sas-red-notice-2021-full-free-movie-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/hd-watch-sas-red-notice-2021-full-free-movie-online-2021/