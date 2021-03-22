Climate Takes Center Stage in Massive Federal Infrastructure Plan

U.S. House Democrats this week unveiled plans to spend $760 billion over five years on infrastructure upgrades throughout the country.

A central theme throughout their plan: combating climate change.

The framework unveiled by Democrats on Wednesday prioritizes slashing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector while also boosting resiliency in the face of a changing climate.

Democrats hope to plow more than $34 billion into clean energy investments, including efforts to upgrade the electric grid to accommodate more renewable energy and grants for local governments to fund energy efficiency and conservation projects.

The plan also seeks to invest $1.5 billion in electric vehicle infrastructure “to assist the transition to zero emissions vehicles.”

The sweeping package aims to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on crumbling roads, bridges and tunnels around the country, while investing in mass transit, passenger rail, airports and water infrastructure projects. It would put $1 billion toward helping communities address contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS chemicals.

Securing a bipartisan deal on infrastructure could present one of the most significant opportunities this year to legislate on climate change, as most other initiatives have ground to a halt amid the impeachment proceedings against President Trump and the upcoming 2020 elections.

Environmental groups hailed the release of the Democrats’ infrastructure framework.

“This plan would help us address climate change by making long-overdue investments in transportation, safe drinking water, and clean energy including preparing for more frequent extreme weather events,” said Stephanie Gidigbi, director of policy and partnerships in the Healthy People & Thriving Communities program at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Democrats and Republicans alike are eager to compromise on the issue, particularly some freshman lawmakers anxious to declare a tangible legislative success ahead of their 2020 reelection bids.

In a tweet, freshman Rep. David J. Trone (D-Md.) called the legislative package “great news” and said it would “fix our roads, bridges, airports, and transit systems while investing in rural broadband and clean water.”

(Disclosure: The David and June Trone Family Foundation is a financial supporter of Maryland Matters.)

But past infrastructure negotiations between congressional Democrats and the White House have collapsed. Last May, Trump walked out of an infrastructure meeting with congressional Democrats, insisting they couldn’t work together during tense investigations against him. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) labeled the blowup a temper tantrum at the time.

Playing up the climate change aspects of their legislation might make it tougher for House Democrats looking to get Republican support. At least a few House Republicans this week suggested that Democrats’ focus on climate change would indeed make bipartisan compromise difficult.

“Of course” the climate language will make negotiations more difficult, said Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), who’s on Trump’s impeachment defense team. Lesko added that she’s not very optimistic about passing major legislation, given the heightened partisan tensions on Capitol Hill.

“The rhetoric that is going on right now in this whole impeachment thing is just taking over everything,” she said.

But Democrats say they’re optimistic about the effort’s chances this time around.

“We are at a time of the lowest interest rates in history… and the President wants to go lower on infrastructure,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said at a Capitol Hill news conference Wednesday. “What a perfect time to spend money at a very low cost on building our economy and creating jobs.”

