The nine Democrats in Maryland’s congressional delegation scored perfect or near-perfect scores from a leading national environmental group in 2019, according to a just-released scorecard of House and Senate votes.

The state’s lone congressional Republican, U.S. Rep. Andrew P. Harris, scored zero on the report card from the League of Conservation Voters.

The LCV used 35 votes in the House of Representatives on clean air and water, lands and wildlife protections, investments in clean energy, and more, to grade the members. Senators were largely graded on 14 confirmation votes for President Trump’s nominees for environmental offices.

In a statement, Kim Coble, executive director of the Maryland LCV, used the release of the report card to blast Harris and GOP congressional leaders.

“As the Trump administration continues to roll back environmental protections and actively put our health at risk, Congressman Andy Harris refused to stand up for Maryland’s air, water, land, and communities,” she said. “Instead of rubber stamping Trump and Mitch McConnell’s polluter agenda, we need our representatives in Congress to fight for Maryland’s communities.”

All the Democrats in Maryland’s congressional delegation acquitted themselves well in the LCV scorecard. Both senators, Benjamin L. Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, rang up perfect scores, as did Reps. Jamie B. Raskin and the late Elijah E. Cummings, who died in October. Reps. Anthony G. Brown, Steny H. Hoyer, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes and David J. Trone got 97% scores.

“Throughout my career, I’ve fought hard to protect our environment, improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, ensure our water is safe to drink and air is safe to breathe, and address the impact of the climate crisis in our communities and throughout the world,” Hoyer said in response to the release of the LCV report.

The average score for the Senate, where Republicans have the majority, was 53% in the LCV report card. The average score for the Democratic-led House was 56%.

https://www.okbar.org/advert/live-free-kcontact-season-3-streams-on-gigafest-smart-online-tv-coverage/

https://www.okbar.org/advert/tv-free-kcon-tact-3-live-stream-airdate-concept-and-all-you-need-to-know-about-week-long-k-pop-festival-live/

https://www.okbar.org/advert/live-hd-kcontact-season-3-streams-on-gigafest-smart-online-tv-coverage/

https://www.okbar.org/advert/live-award-kcontact-season-3-streams-on-gigafest-smart-online-tv-coverage-free/

http://www.maltapianos.com/advert/live-award-kcontact-season-3-streams-on-gigafest-smart-online-tv-coverage-free/