Global Weapon Mounts Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Weapon Mounts Market is valued approximately USD 1.10 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A weapon mount is an assembly used to hold a weapon, specially a gun.. The weapon mounts are used for various applications as in military and defense sector. A static mount is a non-portable weapon hold component either mounted straight to the ground, on a fortification, or as element of a vehicle. The global pandemic of COVID-19 is limiting the growth of market due to the announcement of lockdown in major economies. The initiative of lockdown by governments results in inconvenience in supply of essential raw materials and weapon parts. Whereas, the commendable role of weapon mount in holding weapons and growing warfare practices across the globe supported by rising defense budget across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Government of India, the spending of defense in 2020 is assigned as USD 65.86 billion which is an increase from USD 57 billion in 2018. Similarly, Department of Defense discretionary budget, United States, assigned USD 686.1 billion in defense in 2019 which increased to USD 721.5 billion in 2020. In addition, increasing procurement of armored vehicles, rotorcraft, machine guns, and aircrafts by militaries worldwide is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high durability of weapons mounts, eliminating the need for replacement is hampering the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Weapon Mounts Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in defense budget. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing warfare practices and growing investment in defense equipment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Weapon Mounts Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
AEI Systems Ltd
CRSystems Inc.
Engine Engineering Company
FN HERSTAL
Troy Products
Leonardo
ISTEC Services LTD
Military Systems Group, Inc.
TMIL-systems
WE Platt
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Static Mount
Non-Static Mount
By Platform:
Ground
Naval
Airborne
By Mode of operation:
Manned
Remotely Operated
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Weapon Mounts Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Weapon Mounts Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Weapon Mounts Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Weapon Mounts Market, by Platform, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Weapon Mounts Market, by Mode of operation, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Weapon Mounts Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Weapon Mounts Market Dynamics
3.1. Weapon Mounts Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Weapon Mounts Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Weapon Mounts Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Weapon Mounts Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Weapon Mounts Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Weapon Mounts Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Static Mount
….continued
