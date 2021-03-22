High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market (2021:2027) Trends : Watch Out How Empirical Innovation Rising Unexpected Growth Till 2027| Image Guided Therapy,EDAP,Sonacare Medical and LLC,Koninklijke Philips N.V & More

The global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market is US$ 417.98 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 755.46 Mn by 2027

Top Key Players in High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market:

Image Guided Therapy,EDAP,Sonacare Medical and LLC,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.,Shanghai A & S Science Technology Development Co.,Ltd,Mianyang Sonic Electronic,Insightec Ltd.,Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.,FUS Instruments.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy. For instance, in July 2019, Insightec received the FDA approval to the Exablate Neuro, it has focused ultrasound device for performing incision-less thalamotomy guided by MR imaging.

Also, during April 2016, SonaCare Medical and Invivo entered into marketing alliance. As part of this strategic partnership, SonaCare Medical has licensed from Invivo their UroNav fusion software, which engineers from both companies have collaborated on to achieve compatibility with the Sonablate planning system.

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy – MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY MODALITY

Therapeutic Ultrasound

Hemostasis

Others

BY METHOD

Non-Invasive

Minimal-Invasive

BY APPLICATION

Uterine Fibroids

Prostate Cancer

Others

BY END USER

Hospitals

Research Centers

Diagnostic Centers

The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward growth of eHealth, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

