DSL Modem Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A digital subscriber line (DSL) modem is a device used to connect a computer or router to a telephone line which provides the digital subscriber line service for connectivity to the Internet, which is often called DSL broadband.

The term DSL modem is technically used to describe a modem which connects to a single computer, through an Ethernet Port, USB port, or is installed in a computer PCI slot. The more common DSL router is a standalone device that combines the function of a DSL modem and a router, and can connect multiple computers through multiple Ethernet ports or an integral wireless access point. Also called a residential gateway, a DSL router usually manages the connection and sharing of the DSL service in a home or small office network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DSL Modem in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea DSL Modem Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea DSL Modem Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea DSL Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea DSL Modem Market 2019 (%)

The global DSL Modem market was valued at 1440.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1257.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -3.3% during the forecast period. While the DSL Modem market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DSL Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DSL Modem production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea DSL Modem Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea DSL Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ADSL Modem

VDSL Modem and Others

South Korea DSL Modem Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea DSL Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DSL Modem Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total DSL Modem Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea DSL Modem Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea DSL Modem Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

D-Link

Huawei

TP-Link

Netgear

ZyXEL

ASUS

ZTE

Cisco

Motorola

ADTRAN

Tenda

Actiontec

Technicolor

TRENDnet

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DSL Modem Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea DSL Modem Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea DSL Modem Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea DSL Modem Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea DSL Modem Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea DSL Modem Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DSL Modem Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea DSL Modem Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea DSL Modem Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea DSL Modem Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea DSL Modem Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DSL Modem Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers DSL Modem Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 DSL Modem Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea DSL Modem Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 ADSL Modem

4.1.3 VDSL Modem and Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea DSL Modem Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea DSL Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea DSL Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea DSL Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea DSL Modem Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea DSL Modem Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea DSL Modem Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea DSL Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea DSL Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea DSL Modem Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Home Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – South Korea DSL Modem Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea DSL Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea DSL Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea DSL Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea DSL Modem Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea DSL Modem Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea DSL Modem Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea DSL Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea DSL Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 D-Link

6.1.1 D-Link Corporate Summary

6.1.2 D-Link Business Overview

6.1.3 D-Link DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 D-Link Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 D-Link Key News

6.2 Huawei

6.2.1 Huawei Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Huawei Business Overview

6.2.3 Huawei DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Huawei Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Huawei Key News

6.3 TP-Link

6.3.1 TP-Link Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TP-Link Business Overview

6.3.3 TP-Link DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TP-Link Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TP-Link Key News

6.4 Netgear

6.4.1 Netgear Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Netgear Business Overview

6.4.3 Netgear DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Netgear Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Netgear Key News

6.5 ZyXEL

6.5.1 ZyXEL Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZyXEL Business Overview

6.5.3 ZyXEL DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZyXEL Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZyXEL Key News

6.6 ASUS

6.6.1 ASUS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ASUS Business Overview

6.6.3 ASUS DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ASUS Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ASUS Key News

6.7 ZTE

6.6.1 ZTE Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ZTE Business Overview

6.6.3 ZTE DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ZTE Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ZTE Key News

6.8 Cisco

6.8.1 Cisco Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Cisco Business Overview

6.8.3 Cisco DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Cisco Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Cisco Key News

6.9 Motorola

6.9.1 Motorola Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Motorola Business Overview

6.9.3 Motorola DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Motorola Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Motorola Key News

6.10 ADTRAN

6.10.1 ADTRAN Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ADTRAN Business Overview

6.10.3 ADTRAN DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 ADTRAN Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 ADTRAN Key News

6.11 Tenda

6.11.1 Tenda Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tenda DSL Modem Business Overview

6.11.3 Tenda DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tenda Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tenda Key News

6.12 Actiontec

6.12.1 Actiontec Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Actiontec DSL Modem Business Overview

6.12.3 Actiontec DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Actiontec Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Actiontec Key News

6.13 Technicolor

6.13.1 Technicolor Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Technicolor DSL Modem Business Overview

6.13.3 Technicolor DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Technicolor Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Technicolor Key News

6.14 TRENDnet

6.14.1 TRENDnet Corporate Summary

6.14.2 TRENDnet DSL Modem Business Overview

6.14.3 TRENDnet DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 TRENDnet Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 TRENDnet Key News

6.15 DASAN Zhone

6.15.1 DASAN Zhone Corporate Summary

6.15.2 DASAN Zhone DSL Modem Business Overview

6.15.3 DASAN Zhone DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 DASAN Zhone Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 DASAN Zhone Key News

7 DSL Modem Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 DSL Modem Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea DSL Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea DSL Modem Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea DSL Modem Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of DSL Modem Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 DSL Modem Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea DSL Modem Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea DSL Modem Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea DSL Modem Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

..…continued.

