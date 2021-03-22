Frac Plugs Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Frac Plugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Frac Plugs production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Frac Plugs Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Frac Plugs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Composite Plugs

Dissolvable Plugs

Cast Iron Plugs

China Frac Plugs Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Frac Plugs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Vertical Wells

Horizontal Wells

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Frac Plugs Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Frac Plugs Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Frac Plugs Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Frac Plugs Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

BHGE

Downhole Technology

Innovex

Forum Energy Technologies

NOV

Magnum Oil Tools

Weatherford

Rubicon Oilfield International

Sinopec

CNPC

Peak Completion

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Frac Plugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Frac Plugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Frac Plugs Overall Market Size

2.1 China Frac Plugs Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Frac Plugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Frac Plugs Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Frac Plugs Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Frac Plugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Frac Plugs Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Frac Plugs Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Frac Plugs Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frac Plugs Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Frac Plugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frac Plugs Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Frac Plugs Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frac Plugs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Frac Plugs Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Composite Plugs

4.1.3 Dissolvable Plugs

4.1.4 Cast Iron Plugs

4.2 By Type – China Frac Plugs Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Frac Plugs Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Frac Plugs Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Frac Plugs Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Frac Plugs Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Frac Plugs Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Frac Plugs Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Frac Plugs Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Frac Plugs Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Frac Plugs Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Vertical Wells

5.1.3 Horizontal Wells

5.2 By Application – China Frac Plugs Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Frac Plugs Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Frac Plugs Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Frac Plugs Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Frac Plugs Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Frac Plugs Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Frac Plugs Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Frac Plugs Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Frac Plugs Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

..…continued.

