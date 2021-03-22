DSL Modem Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A digital subscriber line (DSL) modem is a device used to connect a computer or router to a telephone line which provides the digital subscriber line service for connectivity to the Internet, which is often called DSL broadband.

ALSO READ :https://www.articletrunk.com/cosmetic-dentistry-market-global-competition-size-business-outlook-dynamics-and-forecast/

The term DSL modem is technically used to describe a modem which connects to a single computer, through an Ethernet Port, USB port, or is installed in a computer PCI slot. The more common DSL router is a standalone device that combines the function of a DSL modem and a router, and can connect multiple computers through multiple Ethernet ports or an integral wireless access point. Also called a residential gateway, a DSL router usually manages the connection and sharing of the DSL service in a home or small office network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DSL Modem in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia DSL Modem Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia DSL Modem Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia DSL Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

ALSO READ :https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/security_orchestration_market_share_segmentation_analysis_report_trends_and_forecast_by_2023

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia DSL Modem Market 2019 (%)

The global DSL Modem market was valued at 1440.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1257.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -3.3% during the forecast period. While the DSL Modem market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DSL Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DSL Modem production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia DSL Modem Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia DSL Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ADSL Modem

VDSL Modem and Others

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cardiopulmonary-exercise-testing-market-in-depth-research-on-market-dynamics-applications-emerging-growth-factors-2021-01-13

Malaysia DSL Modem Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia DSL Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DSL Modem Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total DSL Modem Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia DSL Modem Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia DSL Modem Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

D-Link

Huawei

TP-Link

Netgear

ZyXEL

ASUS

ZTE

Cisco

Motorola

ADTRAN

Tenda

Actiontec

Technicolor

TRENDnet

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DSL Modem Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia DSL Modem Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia DSL Modem Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia DSL Modem Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia DSL Modem Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DSL Modem Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia DSL Modem Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia DSL Modem Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia DSL Modem Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DSL Modem Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers DSL Modem Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 DSL Modem Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia DSL Modem Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 ADSL Modem

4.1.3 VDSL Modem and Others

4.2 By Type – Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia DSL Modem Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia DSL Modem Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia DSL Modem Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia DSL Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia DSL Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia DSL Modem Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Home Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia DSL Modem Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia DSL Modem Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia DSL Modem Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia DSL Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia DSL Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 D-Link

6.1.1 D-Link Corporate Summary

6.1.2 D-Link Business Overview

6.1.3 D-Link DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 D-Link Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 D-Link Key News

6.2 Huawei

6.2.1 Huawei Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Huawei Business Overview

6.2.3 Huawei DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Huawei Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Huawei Key News

6.3 TP-Link

6.3.1 TP-Link Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TP-Link Business Overview

6.3.3 TP-Link DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TP-Link Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TP-Link Key News

6.4 Netgear

6.4.1 Netgear Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Netgear Business Overview

6.4.3 Netgear DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Netgear Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Netgear Key News

6.5 ZyXEL

6.5.1 ZyXEL Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZyXEL Business Overview

6.5.3 ZyXEL DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZyXEL Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZyXEL Key News

6.6 ASUS

6.6.1 ASUS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ASUS Business Overview

6.6.3 ASUS DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ASUS Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ASUS Key News

6.7 ZTE

6.6.1 ZTE Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ZTE Business Overview

6.6.3 ZTE DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ZTE Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ZTE Key News

6.8 Cisco

6.8.1 Cisco Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Cisco Business Overview

6.8.3 Cisco DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Cisco Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Cisco Key News

6.9 Motorola

6.9.1 Motorola Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Motorola Business Overview

6.9.3 Motorola DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Motorola Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Motorola Key News

6.10 ADTRAN

6.10.1 ADTRAN Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ADTRAN Business Overview

6.10.3 ADTRAN DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 ADTRAN Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 ADTRAN Key News

6.11 Tenda

6.11.1 Tenda Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tenda DSL Modem Business Overview

6.11.3 Tenda DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tenda Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tenda Key News

6.12 Actiontec

6.12.1 Actiontec Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Actiontec DSL Modem Business Overview

6.12.3 Actiontec DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Actiontec Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Actiontec Key News

6.13 Technicolor

6.13.1 Technicolor Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Technicolor DSL Modem Business Overview

6.13.3 Technicolor DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Technicolor Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Technicolor Key News

6.14 TRENDnet

6.14.1 TRENDnet Corporate Summary

6.14.2 TRENDnet DSL Modem Business Overview

6.14.3 TRENDnet DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 TRENDnet Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 TRENDnet Key News

6.15 DASAN Zhone

6.15.1 DASAN Zhone Corporate Summary

6.15.2 DASAN Zhone DSL Modem Business Overview

6.15.3 DASAN Zhone DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 DASAN Zhone Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 DASAN Zhone Key News

7 DSL Modem Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 DSL Modem Production Capacity and Value in Malaysia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Malaysia DSL Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Malaysia DSL Modem Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Malaysia DSL Modem Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers in Malaysia

7.2.1 Malaysia Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Malaysia Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Malaysia Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of DSL Modem Production Sold in Malaysia and Sold Other Than Malaysia by Manufacturers

7.3 DSL Modem Export and Import in Malaysia

7.3.1 Malaysia DSL Modem Export Market

7.3.2 Malaysia DSL Modem Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Malaysia DSL Modem Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on DSL Modem Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 DSL Modem Distributors and Sales Agents in Malaysia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of DSL Modem in Malaysia

Table 2. Top Players in Malaysia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Malaysia DSL Modem Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Malaysia DSL Modem Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Malaysia DSL Modem Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers DSL Modem Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Malaysia Manufacturers DSL Modem Product Type

Table 9. List of Malaysia Tier 1 DSL Modem Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 201

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105