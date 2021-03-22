DSL Modem Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A digital subscriber line (DSL) modem is a device used to connect a computer or router to a telephone line which provides the digital subscriber line service for connectivity to the Internet, which is often called DSL broadband.

ALSO READ : https://www.articletrunk.com/breast-implants-market-global-leading-companies-analysis-revenue-trends-and-forecasts/

The term DSL modem is technically used to describe a modem which connects to a single computer, through an Ethernet Port, USB port, or is installed in a computer PCI slot. The more common DSL router is a standalone device that combines the function of a DSL modem and a router, and can connect multiple computers through multiple Ethernet ports or an integral wireless access point. Also called a residential gateway, a DSL router usually manages the connection and sharing of the DSL service in a home or small office network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DSL Modem in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan DSL Modem Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan DSL Modem Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan DSL Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

ALSO READ : https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/global_digital_storage_devices_market_size_share_trends_geography_trends_and_forecast_to_2023

Top Five Competitors in Japan DSL Modem Market 2019 (%)

The global DSL Modem market was valued at 1440.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1257.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -3.3% during the forecast period. While the DSL Modem market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DSL Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DSL Modem production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan DSL Modem Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan DSL Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ADSL Modem

VDSL Modem and Others

Japan DSL Modem Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan DSL Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/creatinine-test-market-overview-by-types-application-key-players-regional-outlook-market-drivers-restraints-2023-2021-01-13

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DSL Modem Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total DSL Modem Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan DSL Modem Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan DSL Modem Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

D-Link

Huawei

TP-Link

Netgear

ZyXEL

ASUS

ZTE

Cisco

Motorola

ADTRAN

Tenda

Actiontec

Technicolor

TRENDnet

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DSL Modem Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan DSL Modem Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan DSL Modem Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan DSL Modem Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan DSL Modem Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan DSL Modem Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DSL Modem Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan DSL Modem Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan DSL Modem Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan DSL Modem Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan DSL Modem Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DSL Modem Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers DSL Modem Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 DSL Modem Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan DSL Modem Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 ADSL Modem

4.1.3 VDSL Modem and Others

4.2 By Type – Japan DSL Modem Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan DSL Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan DSL Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan DSL Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan DSL Modem Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan DSL Modem Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan DSL Modem Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan DSL Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan DSL Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan DSL Modem Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Home Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – Japan DSL Modem Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan DSL Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan DSL Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan DSL Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan DSL Modem Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan DSL Modem Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan DSL Modem Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan DSL Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan DSL Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 D-Link

6.1.1 D-Link Corporate Summary

6.1.2 D-Link Business Overview

6.1.3 D-Link DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 D-Link Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 D-Link Key News

6.2 Huawei

6.2.1 Huawei Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Huawei Business Overview

6.2.3 Huawei DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Huawei Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Huawei Key News

6.3 TP-Link

6.3.1 TP-Link Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TP-Link Business Overview

6.3.3 TP-Link DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TP-Link Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TP-Link Key News

6.4 Netgear

6.4.1 Netgear Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Netgear Business Overview

6.4.3 Netgear DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Netgear Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Netgear Key News

6.5 ZyXEL

6.5.1 ZyXEL Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZyXEL Business Overview

6.5.3 ZyXEL DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZyXEL Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZyXEL Key News

6.6 ASUS

6.6.1 ASUS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ASUS Business Overview

6.6.3 ASUS DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ASUS Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ASUS Key News

6.7 ZTE

6.6.1 ZTE Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ZTE Business Overview

6.6.3 ZTE DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ZTE Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ZTE Key News

6.8 Cisco

6.8.1 Cisco Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Cisco Business Overview

6.8.3 Cisco DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Cisco Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Cisco Key News

6.9 Motorola

6.9.1 Motorola Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Motorola Business Overview

6.9.3 Motorola DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Motorola Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Motorola Key News

6.10 ADTRAN

6.10.1 ADTRAN Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ADTRAN Business Overview

6.10.3 ADTRAN DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 ADTRAN Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 ADTRAN Key News

6.11 Tenda

6.11.1 Tenda Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tenda DSL Modem Business Overview

6.11.3 Tenda DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tenda Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tenda Key News

6.12 Actiontec

6.12.1 Actiontec Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Actiontec DSL Modem Business Overview

6.12.3 Actiontec DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Actiontec Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Actiontec Key News

6.13 Technicolor

6.13.1 Technicolor Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Technicolor DSL Modem Business Overview

6.13.3 Technicolor DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Technicolor Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Technicolor Key News

6.14 TRENDnet

6.14.1 TRENDnet Corporate Summary

6.14.2 TRENDnet DSL Modem Business Overview

6.14.3 TRENDnet DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 TRENDnet Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.14.5 TRENDnet Key News

6.15 DASAN Zhone

6.15.1 DASAN Zhone Corporate Summary

6.15.2 DASAN Zhone DSL Modem Business Overview

6.15.3 DASAN Zhone DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 DASAN Zhone Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.15.5 DASAN Zhone Key News

7 DSL Modem Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 DSL Modem Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan DSL Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan DSL Modem Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan DSL Modem Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of DSL Modem Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 DSL Modem Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan DSL Modem Export Market

7.3.2 Japan DSL Modem Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan DSL Modem Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on DSL Modem Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 DSL Modem Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of DSL Modem in Japan

Table 2. Top Players in Japan, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Japan DSL Modem Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Japan DSL Modem Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Japan DSL Modem Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Japan DSL Modem Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers DSL Modem Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Japan Manufacturers DSL Modem Product Type

Table 9. List of Japan Tier 1 DSL Modem Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 an

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105