Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Malaysia

Concrete is strong in compression, but comparatively weak in tension. The inclusion of steel reinforcement improves the tensile strength of the element and, consequently, its resistance to stress. Unfortunately, in the presence of water and oxygen, steel corrodes. Therefore, in almost all likely exposure conditions for reinforced concrete, corrosion of the steel is a potential hazard.

This report studies Concrete Repair Mortars market. Concrete structures are prone to deterioration owing to several factors such as water infiltration, corrosion, structural damage or others. Concrete repair mortar material mends and protects the concrete structures by providing fortification against cracking, restricting corrosion, and chemical anchoring. With benefits such as enhanced bond strength, lowered shrinkage, impermeability, density, tensile strength, and thixotropy, concrete repair mortars are highly useful for several industries such as road and infrastructure, marine structures, utility, and building and construction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Repair Mortars in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market 2019 (%)

The global Concrete Repair Mortars market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Concrete Repair Mortars market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Repair Mortars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Concrete Repair Mortars production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

Epoxy-Based Mortar

Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Building & Car Park

Road & Infrastructure

Utility Industries

Marine Structure

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sika Group

Parex

Fosroc International Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

BASF SE

Mapei S.P.A.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Repair Mortars Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Concrete Repair Mortars Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Mortars Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

4.1.3 Epoxy-Based Mortar

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Building & Car Park

5.1.3 Road & Infrastructure

5.1.4 Utility Industries

5.1.5 Marine Structure

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sika Group

6.1.1 Sika Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sika Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Sika Group Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sika Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sika Group Key News

6.2 Parex

6.2.1 Parex Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Parex Business Overview

6.2.3 Parex Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Parex Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Parex Key News

6.3 Fosroc International Ltd.

6.3.1 Fosroc International Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Fosroc International Ltd. Business Overview

6.3.3 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Fosroc International Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Fosroc International Ltd. Key News

6.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

6.4.1 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Business Overview

6.4.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Key News

6.5 BASF SE

6.5.1 BASF SE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 BASF SE Business Overview

6.5.3 BASF SE Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 BASF SE Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 BASF SE Key News

6.6 Mapei S.P.A.

6.6.1 Mapei S.P.A. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mapei S.P.A. Business Overview

6.6.3 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Mapei S.P.A. Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Mapei S.P.A. Key News

6.7 The Euclid Chemical

6.6.1 The Euclid Chemical Corporate Summary

6.6.2 The Euclid Chemical Business Overview

6.6.3 The Euclid Chemical Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 The Euclid Chemical Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 The Euclid Chemical Key News

7 Concrete Repair Mortars Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Production Capacity and Value in Malaysia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers in Malaysia

7.2.1 Malaysia Key Local Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Malaysia Key Local Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Malaysia Key Local Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Concrete Repair Mortars Production Sold in Malaysia and Sold Other Than Malaysia by Manufacturers

7.3 Concrete Repair Mortars Export and Import in Malaysia

7.3.1 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Export Market

7.3.2 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Concrete Repair Mortars Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Concrete Repair Mortars Distributors and Sales Agents in Malaysia

10 Conclusion

….. continued

