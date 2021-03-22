Access Control Reader Market Opportunities, Trends, Growth Strategies, Developments and Key Players

Card-based readers expected to have the largest share of access control reader market during forecast period. Card-based readers are proven to be more reliable than biometric readers and electronic locks. The increasing demand for smart and proximity cards to monitor and record employee activities is one of the major drivers for the growth of card-based readers.

The commercial vertical is the largest adopter of access control readers. In this vertical, commercial premises such as enterprises and data centers, banks and financial centers, hotels, retail stores and malls, and entertainment areas have been considered. These places require access control readers for protecting people and assets by preventing unauthorized access. The demand for access control systems is increasing since they reduce the need for manned security significantly, thereby reducing security expenditure. These factors are encouraging commercial and service organizations to adopt access control readers to protect people and property.

Few Points from Table of Contents:

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1.High Demand for Enhanced Security

3.1.2.Contactless Interfaces to Boost Adoption of Smart Cards

3.1.3.Increased Convenience, Enhanced Secure Identity Management, and Improved Human Resource Management

3.2. Challenges

3.2.1.Limited Awareness About Advanced Security Solutions Among Users

3.2.2.Security Concerns Related to Unauthorized Access and Data Breach

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1.Increasing Urbanization in Emerging Economies

4. Executive Summary

5. Access Control Reader Market, By Reader Type

5.1. Card-based reader

5.1.1.Magnetic stripe readers

5.1.2.Proximity card readers

5.1.3.Smart card readers

5.2. Biometric readers

5.2.1.Fingerprint

5.2.2.Palm recognition

5.2.3.Face recognition

5.2.4.Vein recognition

5.2.5.Voice recognition

5.3. Multi-technology reader

6. Access Control Reader Market, By Technology Type

6.1. iCLASS

6.2. MIFARE

6.3. DESFire

6.4. LEGIC Advant

6.5. Others

7. Access Control Reader Market, By Vertical

7.1. Commercial

7.1.1.Enterprise and Data Centers

7.1.2.Banks and Financial Centers

7.1.3.Hotels, Stadiums and Amusement Parks

7.1.4.Retail Stores and Malls

7.2. Government

7.3. Residential

8. Access Control Reader Market, By Region

