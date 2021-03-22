DSL Modem Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A digital subscriber line (DSL) modem is a device used to connect a computer or router to a telephone line which provides the digital subscriber line service for connectivity to the Internet, which is often called DSL broadband.

ALSO READ :https://oliviaanderson263.tumblr.com/post/644008425656893440/cancer-immunotherapy-market-increasing-demand-due

The term DSL modem is technically used to describe a modem which connects to a single computer, through an Ethernet Port, USB port, or is installed in a computer PCI slot. The more common DSL router is a standalone device that combines the function of a DSL modem and a router, and can connect multiple computers through multiple Ethernet ports or an integral wireless access point. Also called a residential gateway, a DSL router usually manages the connection and sharing of the DSL service in a home or small office network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DSL Modem in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany DSL Modem Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026

Germany DSL Modem Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany DSL Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany DSL Modem Market 2019 (%)

The global DSL Modem market was valued at 1440.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach 1257.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -3.3% during the forecast period. While the DSL Modem market size in Germany was million in 2019, and it is expected to reach million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/managed_print_services_market_share_size_growth_demand_segment_statistics_forecast_to_2023

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DSL Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DSL Modem production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany DSL Modem Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026

Germany DSL Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ADSL Modem

VDSL Modem and Others

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/spinal-cord-compression-market-historical-current-and-projected-market-size-competitive-landscape-forecast-2023-2021-01-13

Germany DSL Modem Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 (Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DSL Modem Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated),

Total DSL Modem Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany DSL Modem Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany DSL Modem Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

D-Link

Huawei

TP-Link

Netgear

ZyXEL

ASUS

ZTE

Cisco

Motorola

ADTRAN

Tenda

Actiontec

Technicolor

TRENDnet

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DSL Modem Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany DSL Modem Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany DSL Modem Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany DSL Modem Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany DSL Modem Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany DSL Modem Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DSL Modem Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany DSL Modem Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany DSL Modem Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany DSL Modem Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany DSL Modem Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DSL Modem Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers DSL Modem Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 DSL Modem Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany DSL Modem Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 ADSL Modem

4.1.3 VDSL Modem and Others

4.2 By Type – Germany DSL Modem Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany DSL Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany DSL Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany DSL Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany DSL Modem Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany DSL Modem Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany DSL Modem Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany DSL Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany DSL Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany DSL Modem Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Home Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – Germany DSL Modem Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany DSL Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany DSL Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany DSL Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany DSL Modem Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany DSL Modem Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany DSL Modem Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany DSL Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany DSL Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 D-Link

6.1.1 D-Link Corporate Summary

6.1.2 D-Link Business Overview

6.1.3 D-Link DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 D-Link Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 D-Link Key News

6.2 Huawei

6.2.1 Huawei Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Huawei Business Overview

6.2.3 Huawei DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Huawei Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Huawei Key News

6.3 TP-Link

6.3.1 TP-Link Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TP-Link Business Overview

6.3.3 TP-Link DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TP-Link Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TP-Link Key News

6.4 Netgear

6.4.1 Netgear Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Netgear Business Overview

6.4.3 Netgear DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Netgear Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Netgear Key News

6.5 ZyXEL

6.5.1 ZyXEL Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZyXEL Business Overview

6.5.3 ZyXEL DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZyXEL Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZyXEL Key News

6.6 ASUS

6.6.1 ASUS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ASUS Business Overview

6.6.3 ASUS DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ASUS Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ASUS Key News

6.7 ZTE

6.6.1 ZTE Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ZTE Business Overview

6.6.3 ZTE DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ZTE Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ZTE Key News

6.8 Cisco

6.8.1 Cisco Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Cisco Business Overview

6.8.3 Cisco DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Cisco Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Cisco Key News

6.9 Motorola

6.9.1 Motorola Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Motorola Business Overview

6.9.3 Motorola DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Motorola Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Motorola Key News

6.10 ADTRAN

6.10.1 ADTRAN Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ADTRAN Business Overview

6.10.3 ADTRAN DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 ADTRAN Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 ADTRAN Key News

6.11 Tenda

6.11.1 Tenda Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tenda DSL Modem Business Overview

6.11.3 Tenda DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tenda Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tenda Key News

6.12 Actiontec

6.12.1 Actiontec Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Actiontec DSL Modem Business Overview

6.12.3 Actiontec DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Actiontec Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Actiontec Key News

6.13 Technicolor

6.13.1 Technicolor Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Technicolor DSL Modem Business Overview

6.13.3 Technicolor DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Technicolor Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Technicolor Key News

6.14 TRENDnet

6.14.1 TRENDnet Corporate Summary

6.14.2 TRENDnet DSL Modem Business Overview

6.14.3 TRENDnet DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 TRENDnet Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.14.5 TRENDnet Key News

6.15 DASAN Zhone

6.15.1 DASAN Zhone Corporate Summary

6.15.2 DASAN Zhone DSL Modem Business Overview

6.15.3 DASAN Zhone DSL Modem Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 DASAN Zhone Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.15.5 DASAN Zhone Key News

7 DSL Modem Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 DSL Modem Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany DSL Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany DSL Modem Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany DSL Modem Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local DSL Modem Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of DSL Modem Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 DSL Modem Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany DSL Modem Export Market

7.3.2 Germany DSL Modem Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany DSL Modem Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on DSL Modem Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 DSL Modem Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105