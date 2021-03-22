Concrete Repair Mortars Market in India

Concrete is strong in compression, but comparatively weak in tension. The inclusion of steel reinforcement improves the tensile strength of the element and, consequently, its resistance to stress. Unfortunately, in the presence of water and oxygen, steel corrodes. Therefore, in almost all likely exposure conditions for reinforced concrete, corrosion of the steel is a potential hazard.

ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/anhydrides-market-size-global-demand-value-share-and-key-trend-comprehensive-analysis-and-future-investments-by-forecast-to-2023-4n3baame58pq

This report studies Concrete Repair Mortars market. Concrete structures are prone to deterioration owing to several factors such as water infiltration, corrosion, structural damage or others. Concrete repair mortar material mends and protects the concrete structures by providing fortification against cracking, restricting corrosion, and chemical anchoring. With benefits such as enhanced bond strength, lowered shrinkage, impermeability, density, tensile strength, and thixotropy, concrete repair mortars are highly useful for several industries such as road and infrastructure, marine structures, utility, and building and construction.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Mobile-Backend-as-a-Service-Market-Size-Share-Comprehensive-Analysis-Opportunity-Assessment-Future-Estimations-and-Key-Industry–01-04

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Repair Mortars in India, including the following market information:

India Concrete Repair Mortars Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Concrete Repair Mortars Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

India Concrete Repair Mortars Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Concrete Repair Mortars Market 2019 (%)

The global Concrete Repair Mortars market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Concrete Repair Mortars market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-analysis-on-mining-chemicals-market-extensive-use-of-mining-chemicals-in-cement-manufacturing-to-drive-the-global-demand-2021-01-05

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Repair Mortars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Concrete Repair Mortars production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

India Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

Epoxy-Based Mortar

India Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

India Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Building & Car Park

Road & Infrastructure

Utility Industries

Marine Structure

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total India Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sika Group

Parex

Fosroc International Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

BASF SE

Mapei S.P.A.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Concrete Repair Mortars Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Concrete Repair Mortars Overall Market Size

2.1 India Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Concrete Repair Mortars Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Repair Mortars Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Concrete Repair Mortars Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Concrete Repair Mortars Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Concrete Repair Mortars Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Concrete Repair Mortars Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Mortars Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

4.1.3 Epoxy-Based Mortar

4.2 By Type – India Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Concrete Repair Mortars Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Concrete Repair Mortars Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Concrete Repair Mortars Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Building & Car Park

5.1.3 Road & Infrastructure

5.1.4 Utility Industries

5.1.5 Marine Structure

5.2 By Application – India Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Concrete Repair Mortars Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Concrete Repair Mortars Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Concrete Repair Mortars Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sika Group

6.1.1 Sika Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sika Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Sika Group Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sika Group Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sika Group Key News

6.2 Parex

6.2.1 Parex Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Parex Business Overview

6.2.3 Parex Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Parex Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Parex Key News

6.3 Fosroc International Ltd.

6.3.1 Fosroc International Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Fosroc International Ltd. Business Overview

6.3.3 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Fosroc International Ltd. Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Fosroc International Ltd. Key News

6.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

6.4.1 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Business Overview

6.4.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Key News

6.5 BASF SE

6.5.1 BASF SE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 BASF SE Business Overview

6.5.3 BASF SE Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 BASF SE Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 BASF SE Key News

6.6 Mapei S.P.A.

6.6.1 Mapei S.P.A. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mapei S.P.A. Business Overview

6.6.3 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Mapei S.P.A. Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Mapei S.P.A. Key News

6.7 The Euclid Chemical

6.6.1 The Euclid Chemical Corporate Summary

6.6.2 The Euclid Chemical Business Overview

6.6.3 The Euclid Chemical Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 The Euclid Chemical Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 The Euclid Chemical Key News

7 Concrete Repair Mortars Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 India Concrete Repair Mortars Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 India Concrete Repair Mortars Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 India Concrete Repair Mortars Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers in India

7.2.1 India Key Local Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 India Key Local Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 India Key Local Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Concrete Repair Mortars Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

7.3 Concrete Repair Mortars Export and Import in India

7.3.1 India Concrete Repair Mortars Export Market

7.3.2 India Concrete Repair Mortars Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Concrete Repair Mortars Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105