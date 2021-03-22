Tire Cord Fabrics Market – Radial Segment To Hold Largest Market Share | Whipsmartmi

In the past few years increased vehicle demand in light-duty vehicles category has been witnessed globally which has led the growth in vehicle production, thereby fuelled the demand for tire cord fabric market. The tire cord fabrics market size is estimated to grow at moderate growth rate between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for eco-friendly tire cord fabrics is expected to provide opportunities for the market. The nylon segment is estimated to register the CAGR 4.67% rate for the overall tire cord fabric market. The growth is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-strength tire cord fabrics from passenger cars, lightweight vehicles, and heavyweight vehicles.

APAC is estimated to grow at the fastest rate among other regions of tire cord fabrics during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth is attributed to the increase in car production in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.

Some of the key market players in the Tire Cord Fabrics market are Indorama Ventures Company Limited (Thailand), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), SRF Limited (India), Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Turkey), Teijin Limited (Japan), and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan).

