Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Key Players Analysis – Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, British Petroleum PLC, Chevron Corporation

The Synthetic Lubricants Market size is estimated to grow at CAGR 3.01% rate between 2021 and 2026. The growing automotive industry and industrialization are one of the major drivers for the growth of global synthetic lubricant market. Stringent environmental regulations to reduce carbon emission are expected to boost the demand for synthetic lubricants. The consumption of synthetic lubricants is increasing due to their properties, such as water solubility, high viscosity indexes, and bio-degradability. High cost is one of the major restraints observed in the synthetic lubricants market. PAO is expected to remain the largest segment in overall synthetic lubricants market during the forecast period. Growth in the market size of PAO synthetic lubricants is attributed to its improved oxidative and thermal stability benefits across engine oil, metalworking fluids, and hydraulic fluids applications.

Key players in the Synthetic Lubricants Market include Royal Dutch Shell PLC (The Netherlands), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), British Petroleum PLC ((UK), Chevron Corporation (US), Total SA (France), Sinopec Limited (China), Lukoil (Russia), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (India), Fuchs Group (Germany), and Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Europe is anticipated to be the largest synthetic lubricants market during the forecast period. Increasing investment in blending plants for synthetic lubricants especially in European nations such as Russia and the Netherlands is driving the growth in the region. Several national ecolabels/schemes and one international standard have been developed in the recent years for setting up of requirements for the ecological and technical characteristics of lubricants. The adoption of these standards is expected to fuel the demand for synthetic lubricants in the respective regional areas.

