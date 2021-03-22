Opinion: Stormwater Pollution Regression Is Disheartening

Reading that Maryland’s efforts to mitigate stormwater pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay have regressed is disheartening, to say the least. The state’s lowering of pollution-reduction targets shows a lack of care for and understanding of the many serious effects stormwater pollution has on the environment and public health.

In 2018, of the 158 beach sites along the Chesapeake Bay shore that were sampled to determine contamination levels, 79 were deemed to have numbers so high that they were unsafe for swimming at least one day that year. This contamination, largely due to the effects of runoff pollution and sewage, affects the health not only of the sea life in the Bay, but of Marylanders who want to enjoy a nice day on the water.

Contamination of our beaches and waterways from runoff and sewage is a widespread problem found across the United States. Each year, the pollutants cause around 57 million cases of illness.

It is clear that Maryland, and the United States as a whole, is in desperate need of increased water infrastructure in order to prevent contaminants from entering waterways such as the Chesapeake Bay. The U. S. House of Representatives recently passed an additional $11 billion in Environmental Protection Agency funding for increased water infrastructure — money that would go toward that cause.

Senators from Chesapeake Bay watershed states should be keen to pass such important funding, especially considering the increase in stormwater runoff, a pollutant that has threatened the Bay since the start of the Bay cleanup 36 years ago.

Additionally, the Maryland Department of the Environment must reassert their commitment to preserving the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay, and decreasing pollution from stormwater is central to that goal.

McGrath served as director of MES for 3 ½ years and left the agency to become Hogan’s chief of staff in May. Charles Glass then joined MES as its new acting director in June. Glass was previously a deputy secretary at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and has also worked at the Maryland Department of Transportation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Lawmakers have periodically expressed concern about the quasi-governmental nature of MES and the lack of accountability that may come with its unique status.

Having an agency that can circumvent procurement standards without the oversight that standard state agencies withstand is “problematic,” Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Montgomery) said. “We have procurement rules for good reasons.”

She noted that MES contracted with Chesapeake Utilities Corporation last year to build a pipeline on the Eastern Shore, which would provide natural gas to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and the Eastern Correctional Institution.

MES is an instrument of the state, yet this project is inconsistent with the state’s energy policy of moving away from fossil fuels, Charkoudian said.

Ultimately, the board of directors has the most direct oversight over MES, Korman said. The legislature also has general oversight through MES’s budgeting process.

Even if the six-figure severance paid to McGrath was “standard business practice” as McGrath says, “MES is a state agency,” Del. Erek L. Barron (D- Prince George’s), the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight, said during an afternoon virtual hearing Tuesday. “It’s nearly unrebutted that it’s a state agency and you are a state official.”

