Whipsmartmi AI Industry | Artificial Intelligence Market to Grow at a CAGR 40.12% During Forecast Period

The artificial intelligence market has been segmented into machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing, and computer vision on the basis of technology. Computer vision is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growing adoption of computer vision in autonomous and semiautonomous applications in various industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, is propelling the growth of this technology in the AI market.

Manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing data volume derived from the manufacturing value chain has led to the involvement of AI-enabled data analytics in the manufacturing sector. In addition, several industry initiatives, such as Industry 4.0, a connected manufacturing initiative by the Government of Germany, have proliferated the growth of AI-enabled devices in manufacturing.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies in finance, agriculture, marketing, and law applications in APAC. Moreover, the presence of major players in market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Key market players include Intel (US), NVIDIA (US), Xilinx (US), Samsung (South Korea), Facebook (US), Micron Technology (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), and AWS (US).

