Vertical Farming Crops Market Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects Forecast To 2027

Vertical farming refers to a type of indoor agriculture wherein the plants are grown in vertical layers. They could also be piled horizontally or in three-dimensional contours. Some of the plants produced through vertical farming include leafy greens, vining plants, and herbs. The majority of this conventionally grown produce is sprayed with pesticides and fungicides. Moreover, they are farmed with extreme hygiene, are pesticide-free, and delivered for direct retail within hours of harvest.

Due to the increased focus on health consciousness, the demand for pesticide-free food products has risen globally, which is one of the most vital factors that propel the demand for vertically farmed crops. Besides, with advancements in technologies and the use of the IoT, crops grown through vertical farming are uninterruptedly tracked for excellent nutrition and growth and reduced human intervention. These factors cumulatively drive the demand for the global vertical farming crops market. However, growing crops through vertical farming incurs high investment since it requires a skilled workforce, water and nutrient reservoir, irrigation system, and other related technologies and building costs. These factors can likely inhibit the growth of the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AeroFarms, PlantLab, Spread Co., Bowery Farming, InFarm, Plenty, Gotham Greens, AgriCool, CropOne, Green Spirits Farm

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vertical Farming Crops market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vertical Farming Crops market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vertical Farming Crops players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vertical Farming Crops with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vertical Farming Crops submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

