March 22 Deadline to Register to Vote in 79th Assembly District Election

If you live in the 79th Assembly District and want to vote in the April 6 Special Primary Election, you must register by Monday, March 22 to receive a mail ballot. Otherwise, you will need to make a trip in person to the Registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa or your polling place to register conditionally and vote provisionally.

The April 6 election is open only to those who live in the 79th Assembly District. The area encompasses southeastern San Diego, the cities of La Mesa and Lemon Grove, and parts of Chula Vista, Bonita, and National City. Not sure if you live in the 79th Assembly District? You can find out here.

Registering to vote is quick and easy and can be done online at sdvote.com. You will need to register to vote if you:

are not registered in San Diego County

recently moved

changed your name

If your signature is confirmed through records at the Department of Motor Vehicles, your registration will automatically be sent to the Registrar’s office. If your signature is not confirmed, you can print the form, sign it and return it to the Registrar’s office by 5 p.m. on March 22.

Registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to the Registrar by March 22. Voters may also register online until midnight.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Check your registration status online at sdvote.com. If you don’t have access to a computer, you may request a registration form. Call (858) 565-5800 or email [email protected]

For voters who need language assistance, election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

If you miss the deadline, you may still conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day.

Early voting is already underway at the Registrar’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of Wednesday, March 31, when the Registrar’s office will be closed in observance of Cesar Chavez Day.

On Election Day, April 6, both your assigned polling place and the Registrar’s office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Your poll may have changed. You can find your assigned polling place in your mail ballot packet or at sdvote.com.

To learn about Vote Safer San Diego and voting in the 79th State Assembly District Special Election, visit sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800.

