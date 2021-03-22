‘So many deaths on the streets’: Petaluma bookstore hosts author of book about homelessness

When you are young and homeless on the streets of a large city, you soon discover that your youth has both advantages and disadvantages. With such knowledge, you eventually learn when it’s safest to remain alone and when your best hope of survival is to form a family among other unsheltered.

In San Francisco journalist Katherine Seligman’s new novel “At the Edge of the Haight” — winner of the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction — the lives of homeless teens and 20-somethings are pulled from the periphery and explored with a reporter’s eye for detail and time-tested knack for telling a compelling story. Through the daily life of 20-year-old Maddy Donaldo and her dog Root, Seligman spins a tale that is part mystery, part family drama, and part exploration of what it means to be consciously hidden, in plain sight, on the streets of a rapidly changing America.

“I’ve found that people are very interested and drawn to the subject of homelessness, even if they don’t live in the city, because homelessness is something we now see everywhere,” Seligman said in a phone interview last week. “Though my book obviously takes place in the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco, you don’t have to be in the city to witness the impacts of homelessness, to see that it impacts young adults as well as others who are older. So people definitely are thinking about homelessness, wherever they happen to live.”

Seligman will appear live online on Thursday, March 25, as part of Copperfield’s Books ongoing virtual author talk series. She will be interviewed by Barbara Lane, the books columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle and Director of Events for Copperfield’s Books.

As a resident of the Haight-Ashbury district for more than 25 years — and as a writer for the Chronicle Magazine, the San Francisco Examiner, and USA Today — Seligman has covered her share of serious issues, with a strong focus on pivotal social issues including mental health, poverty and homelessness. In addition, over the years, she’s done her share of volunteer work in her community, and has often volunteered at a homeless shelter around the corner from her home.

“Homelessness is an issue that I always thought I was attuned to and aware of,” noted Seligman. “Until one night, about 10 years ago, when my husband and I were driving home through Golden Gate Park. This guy just jumped out in front of our car and pleaded with us to stop, because someone was trying to kill him.”

The couple stopped and called the police, who arrived and quickly discovered a young man who’d been attacked, bleeding in the grass at the side of the road.

“We saw him take his last breath,” Seligman said. “I was really shaken up by it. Even though I’d done a lot of reporting on homelessness, I was not prepared for something like that. And what got me was that the police ended up doing a very minimal investigation, because there were only two people involved, and one had died. I never did find out what really happened that night in the park.”

From that moment, Seligman began to imagine a tale about a young unsheltered woman who witnesses the murder of a homeless boy, and how the event affects her life, in particular how it forces her from the relative safety of being invisible and anonymous.

“I was interested in writing about how so many people can be in such close proximity to each other, and to me and other strangers who have no idea about who they are and what their story is,” she said. “How did they get where they are? How do they survive? That’s what I wanted to write about, and I decided to do it as fiction, because I didn’t want to be constrained by the specific details of what had happened that night. In writing the book as a novel, I was free to explore the themes I’d become interested in, in any way that made sense to me as a teller of the story.”

Telling that story, it turns out, took Seligman about six years. Once she had completed her manuscript, having never sold a fictional book before, she was encouraged to submit “On the Edge of the Haight” to a number of writing competitions, including the Pen/Bellwether Prize. Seligman admitted she expected nothing, and was surprised to learn she’d won the award that comes with a guarantee of publication by Algonquin Books.

“I was pretty shocked when Barbara Kingsolver called to say she was giving the award to my book,” Seligman allowed. “That opened up a whole different life for the novel, and was wholly responsible for it getting out into the world.”

Of the novel, Kingsolver (“Animal Dreams,” “The Poisonwood Bible,” “Unsheltered”) has written, “What a read this is,” adding that the novel, “Drives home a lightning bolt of empathy.”

