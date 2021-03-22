Electrical Appliance Coatings Market 2021: Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

An electric appliance or a household appliance, is a machine which assists in household functions such as cooking, cleaning and food preservation. An electric appliance, in the general sense, is an electrical or mechanical machine which accomplishes a specific function. Major appliances, also known as white goods, comprise major household appliances and includes air conditioners, clothes dryers, drying cabinets, freezers, refrigerators, dishwashers, water heaters, washing machines, kitchen stoves, trash compactors, microwave ovens, and induction cookers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The electrical appliance coatings market has witnessed significant rise in spending capacity for luxury items. Moreover, busy lifestyles have prompted customers to automate many household chores that provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the electrical appliance coatings market. However, high price associated of the appliances is projected to hamper the overall growth of the electrical appliance coatings market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Electrical Appliance Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the electrical appliance coating market with detailed market segmentation product type, application, and geography. The global electrical appliance coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electrical appliance coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global electrical appliance coatings market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global electrical appliance coatings market is divided into epoxies, acrylics, alkyds, polyurethanes, polycarbonates, and others;. On the basis of application, the global electrical appliance coatings market is divided into refrigeration appliances, home laundry appliances, dishwashers, air treatment products, microwaves, small cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, food preparation appliances, personal care appliances, irons, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electrical appliance coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electrical appliance coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the electrical appliance coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the electrical appliance coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the electrical appliance coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as type launches, type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from electrical appliance coatings market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electrical appliance coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electrical appliance coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the electrical appliance coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

CEKO Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Elantas GmbH

Erie Powder Coatings

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

