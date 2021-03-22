Carpet Backing Material Market 2021: Industry Trends, Business Revenue Forecast and Statistics, Growth Prospective till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Carpet backing is defined as a bottom material on the back of the carpet. Primary carpet backing material is a pre-forged tear-resistant woven or non-woven polypropylene fabric in which yarn is tufted or stitched to make carets. These materials have a coating of latex.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The carpet backing material market has witnessed significant growth due innovations and technological advancements within the carpet backing material. Moreover, growing demand for rubber products in industrial, automotive, and other industries provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the carpet backing material market. However, relatively high price of the material is projected to hamper the overall growth of the carpet backing material market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Carpet Backing Material Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the carpet backing material market with detailed market segmentation type, application, end use and geography. The global carpet backing material market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading carpet backing material market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global carpet backing material market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end use. On the basis of type, the global carpet backing material market is divided into primary and secondary. On the basis of application, the global carpet backing material market is divided into tires, industrial rubber products, and footwear. On the basis of end use, the global carpet backing material market is divided into residential and commercial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global carpet backing material market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The carpet backing material market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the carpet backing material market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the carpet backing material market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the carpet backing material market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as type launches, type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from carpet backing material market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for carpet backing material in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the carpet backing material market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the carpet backing material market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Amtico International

Associated Weavers Europe NV/SA

Balta Industries NV

Continental Flooring Company

Feltex Carpets Pty Ltd.

Interface, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett

The Dow Chemical Company,

Wacker Chemie AG,

