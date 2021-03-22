Global Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market in Southeast Asia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Lithium ion battery recovery can help reduce environmental pollution, promote the comprehensive utilization of resources and the development of circular economy. In addition, the environmentally friendly and harmless disposal of lithium ion batteries meets the requirements of sustainable development. The recycling of lithium ion batteries that cannot meet the current application needs can effectively give play to their “residual value”.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium ion Battery Recovery in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market 2019 (%)

The global Lithium ion Battery Recovery market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Lithium ion Battery Recovery market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Lithium ion Battery Recovery businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Lithium ion Battery Recovery in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Lithium ion Battery Recovery market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

LCO Battery

ASP Material Lithium Battery

LFP Battery

Others

Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Digital Lithium Battery

Power Lithium Battery

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GEM Co., Ltd

Brunp Recycling

Highpower Technology Co., Ltd.

SungEel HiTech

umicore

Taisen Xunhuan

GHTECH

Retriev Technologies

Batrec

Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

Duesenfeld

Huayou Cobalt

4R Energy Corp

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithium ion Battery Recovery Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium ion Battery Recovery Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Lithium ion Battery Recovery Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium ion Battery Recovery Players in Southeast Asia

3.6.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Lithium ion Battery Recovery Companies

3.6.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium ion Battery Recovery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 LCO Battery

4.1.3 ASP Material Lithium Battery

4.1.4 LFP Battery

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Digital Lithium Battery

5.1.3 Power Lithium Battery

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 GEM Co., Ltd

6.1.1 GEM Co., Ltd Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GEM Co., Ltd Business Overview

6.1.3 GEM Co., Ltd Lithium ion Battery Recovery Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GEM Co., Ltd Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GEM Co., Ltd Key News

6.2 Brunp Recycling

6.2.1 Brunp Recycling Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Brunp Recycling Business Overview

….continued

