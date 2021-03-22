Global Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Lithium ion battery recovery can help reduce environmental pollution, promote the comprehensive utilization of resources and the development of circular economy. In addition, the environmentally friendly and harmless disposal of lithium ion batteries meets the requirements of sustainable development. The recycling of lithium ion batteries that cannot meet the current application needs can effectively give play to their “residual value”.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium ion Battery Recovery in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market 2019 (%)

The global Lithium ion Battery Recovery market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Lithium ion Battery Recovery market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Lithium ion Battery Recovery businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Lithium ion Battery Recovery in Germany. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Lithium ion Battery Recovery market size in 2020 and the next few years in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

LCO Battery

ASP Material Lithium Battery

LFP Battery

Others

Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Digital Lithium Battery

Power Lithium Battery

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GEM Co., Ltd

Brunp Recycling

Highpower Technology Co., Ltd.

SungEel HiTech

umicore

Taisen Xunhuan

GHTECH

Retriev Technologies

Batrec

Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

Duesenfeld

Huayou Cobalt

4R Energy Corp

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithium ion Battery Recovery Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium ion Battery Recovery Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Germany Manufacturers Lithium ion Battery Recovery Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium ion Battery Recovery Players in Germany

3.6.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Lithium ion Battery Recovery Companies

3.6.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium ion Battery Recovery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 LCO Battery

4.1.3 ASP Material Lithium Battery

4.1.4 LFP Battery

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Digital Lithium Battery

5.1.3 Power Lithium Battery

5.2 By Application – Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Lithium ion Battery Recovery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 GEM Co., Ltd

6.1.1 GEM Co., Ltd Corporate Summary

….continued

