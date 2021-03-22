Continue Watching County Board Meetings Online

County Board of Supervisors meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Wednesday, Feb. 10 will remain virtual.

Restrictions on in-person participation were put in place after the governor’s March 19, 2020 stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19.

The public can watch the meetings live and request to speak via teleconference or submit a written eComment.

Watch Online

There may be a 45-second or more delay when viewing the broadcast online, depending on the service and your internet connection.

Agenda Web Stream (Available live and archived several hours later)

Vimeo Livestream

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Watch on TV

Cox channel 24 or 19

Spectrum channel 24 or 85

Currently not available on AT&T U-Verse

Comment

Members of the public can use the eComment service to submit comments on agenda and non-agenda items before and during the meeting.

Those who want to participate in the meeting and speak via teleconference must fill out the online Board of Supervisors tele-comments form and submit it before the meeting starts. After submitting the form, you will receive instructions on how to call in to the meeting to provide your comments.

Large groups wishing to comment on a common item are encouraged to submit comments in writing or to identify one spokesperson to join the teleconference on behalf of the group.

