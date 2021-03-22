South America Pressure Vessel Composites Materials Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2020 to 2027

The pressure vessel composites materials market in SAM was valued at US$ 38.76 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 162.84 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Pressure vessel composite materials are used in pressure vessels used to store gases and liquids under high pressure. A composite material is a combination of materials that vary in composition or shape on a macro scale. These materials do not dissolve or otherwise blend entirely into each other. Composite materials help boost efficiency and can deliver a large amount of material savings. Therefore, most of them are needed in various industries such as oil refineries, nuclear reactors, automobiles, gas repositories, and aerospace.

3M Company,BASF SE,Hexion Inc.,Huntsman International LLC.,Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,Olin Corporation,Solvay S.A.,Kolon Industries. Inc,ZOLTEK Corporation (Toray Group)

Natural gas vehicles (NGV) use liquefied natural gas (LNG) or compressed natural gas (CNG) stored in a composite pressure vessel. The NGV is coupled with a composite pressure vessel; therefore, the growing use of the NGV would drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. Moreover, NGVs are good options for centrally fuelled fleets and high mileage as they can provide the same fuel range support for applications that are not interested in long haul routes where fuel stations can become scarce. As a transportation fuel, natural gas offers various benefits such as extensive distribution infrastructure, domestic supply, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions over traditional gasoline and diesel fuels.

