Shooting in Chesterfield County on Sunday leaves man with serious injuries

The shooting unfolded in the 6100 block of Cricklewood Drive. Officers were summoned to the area shortly after 4 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot.
Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was taken to a hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
