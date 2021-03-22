Committee: Botetourt County Confederate monument should move

FINCASTLE, Va. — A committee that serves Virginia’s Botetourt County has recommended that a Confederate monument be removed from the front of the county courthouse.

The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that the committee recommends moving the monument to an area behind the courthouse.

County residents can offer their input at a board of supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday.

The monument is located in the county seat of in Fincastle.

It was erected in 1904. It memorializes men of Confederate volunteer companies and the the women who supported them.

Confederate monuments have long been viewed by many as symbols of white supremacy.

They’ve drawn increasing attention since the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis police custody.

